Best MSI Claw microSD cards 2024: Add more storage to your gaming handheld

Now that you've gotten your hands on an MSI Claw, you can start downloading a bunch of games from your various PC libraries. Thing is, you can easily run out of storage space depending on what configuration of the MSI Claw you have and how many games you tend to play on it.

Additional storage provided by a microSD card can help make it so you don't have to uninstall and rearrange data as often, but you need to make sure the card provides fast enough speeds to keep up with your gaming needs. Here are the best MSI Claw microSD cards to do just that.

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB View at Samsung View at Amazon View at Samsung Best overall If you purchased one of the MSI Claw configurations that only came with 512GB, then purchasing this 512GB microSD card will put you up to the 1TB ideal provided by the top MSI Claw configuration. We really like Samsung's offering because it offers up to a fast read speed of 180MB/s and a fast write speed of 130MB/s to keep up with your game loading and saving needs.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD Card View at Amazon View at antonline View at Newegg Best budget To be completely honest, 128GB is just barely enough space to really be useful on a PC gaming handheld like the MSI Claw, so you shouldn't go for anything lower. That's especially true if you tend to play more intensive PC games on the device. The good news is that this card is very affordable and offers excellent read and write speeds to help you with your gaming sessions. SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Walmart Best for large libraries If you're like me and tend to download a bunch of different games on your gaming handheld systems, then you really will benefit from having a larger microSD card. At 1TB, this one offers plenty of room to not only store your data but access it effectively too. It offers a max read speed of 160MB/s and a write speed of 90MB/s to quickly load and save your game files. Samsung Evo Plus 256GB View at Amazon Best max capacity



Currently, this is the highest capacity microSD card that we feel safe recommending for gaming handhelds. With 1.5TB of space, you'll really have a ton of room for more game files. The Ultra doesn't offer as fast of read and write speeds as a SanDisk Extreme, but it does offer a great read speed of up to 150MB/s to keep up with your favorite digital adventures. SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD Card View at Amazon View at antonline View at Newegg Best value If you're looking for something that doesn't cost much but still works well and supplies a decent amount of storage, then this SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD card is the right choice for you. It still offers the fast 190MB/s read speed and 130MB/s write speed that the Extreme line is known for but at a more affordable price point.

Get yourself the MSI Claw storage you need

There are dozens of microSD cards out there that you technically could put in your MSI Claw. However, to get the kind of performance from your gaming handheld that will allow you to keep up with everything from your simple to intensive games you need to use a microSD card with fast ad and write speeds.

Read and write speeds specifically determine how fast your game data saves, loads, and transfers. In other words, you'll be able to do what you need to do in-game quicker and smoother with faster read and write speeds. That's why I love SanDisk Extreme cards so much. They all offer 160MB/s read speeds, with 130MB/s write speeds. So you just have to determine what storage size works best for you.

While lower storage capacities will save you money, most MSI Claw users will benefit most from either a 512GB microSD card or a 1TB microSD card. Bigger games can take up a whole lot of room, so having plenty of space to download additional games onto the system will make the gaming handheld a whole lot more convenient to use.