Expand your Steam Deck storage with a 1.5TB microSD Card at a price so low, you HAVE to grab it

If you want to download a number of games, you'll need more space. This statement only gets more true as time goes on, so it's increasingly important to pay attention to any deals offering chances to expand your gaming storage. If you've got a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, that means you'll want to take advantage of the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra being 41% off, down from the usual $150 to just $88. While this deal is only open to Amazon Prime subscribers, it's an absolute must for anyone looking to get more space for the latest games.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0CJMRW771%2Fref%3Dewc_pr_img_1%3Fsmid%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $87.99 Make storage woes vanish with an extra 1.5TB of space on your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. Both handheld gaming devices make it easy to expand your overall storage capacity by formatting a microSD card, so you can't afford not to take advantage of this price.



✅Perfect for: You need more storage capacity for games on your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.



❌Avoid it if: You're really good at deleting games once you've played them and aren't having storage problems.



💰Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560965&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsandisk-ultra-plus-1-5tb-microsdxc-uhs-i-memory-card%2F6560965.p%3FskuId%3D6560965&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">$190 at Best Buy

Get more space with a microSD card

I've seen the SanDisk line of microSD cards discounted heavily from time to time, and it's been possible for years to get a good deal. Even so, the 1.5TB card being available for just $88 is a new low, and it's an absolute must-buy for even the most casual gamer who has a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

Game sizes have continued to get more and more absurd, but 1.5TB easily deals with that issue. For context, that's enough to install Baldur's Gate 3 — one of the most popular games on Steam Deck and one of the best games of 2023 — ten times over. Even if you have a lower-capacity Steam Deck, whatever storage issues you're having will disappear with the most half-hearted effort at being careful with your downloads.

It's even more of an absurdly good deal if you're using it on a Nintendo Switch, as Nintendo Switch games tend to be a fair bit smaller than games made for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or Windows PC. The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, which bundles in the main game and all its DLC, takes up about 40GB on Nintendo Switch. With this card, you could install that game 37 times. Seriously, if you upgrade with this card on your Nintendo Switch, you're not going to have space issues anymore without going on the most unhinged eShop spree known to humankind.

The one caveat to all of this is that this deal is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you're not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you won't get as much of a discount, and you'll need to weigh the cost of subscribing again for at least a short while against what savings you'll get from this and other deals.