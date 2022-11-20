Game in 1440p with $350 off iBUYPOWER's prebuilt gaming PC for Black Friday

Looking for a new desktop PC this Black Friday? I wouldn't wait until the end of the week. There are amazing deals out there right now. When it comes to prebuilt computers, a lot of people think they could just build the computer themselves by buying the components and assembling it at home. Any other time of the year, that might be true, but we're talking about hundreds off regular prices this week. Save yourself the time, the hassle, and some money.

Prime example: you can get this iBUYPOWER TraceMR gaming PC for a low price of $1,499.99 at Best Buy today. This early Black Friday price is $350 off what the desktop normally goes for, and you could potentially save even more through the Best Buy trade-in program by sending in your old laptop or desktop.

iBUYPOWER TraceMR gaming PC $1,850 $1,499.99 at Best Buy The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card alone is worth more than a third of this system. Throw in that it also has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Want to know whether or not this is worth it? Just look up the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card at any major retailer. You'll see it's going for anywhere between $800 to $1,100 depending on the manufacturer. That's more than half the price of this desktop with one component.

In addition to that, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM that's great for multitasking and can be upgraded if you want, and a 1TB solid state drive that has plenty of storage and super fast read/write times thanks to its NVMe tech.

The desktop even comes with a keyboard and mouse. So if you don't have your own already, you're still just one peripheral away from being up and coming out of the box. That peripheral? An awesome gaming monitor. You can check out our roundup of great monitor deals or just trust my recommendation. The Dell S2721DGF 27-inch monitor with 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync compatibility is down to one of its best prices of the year at $269.