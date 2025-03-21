March 2025 | GOG PRESERVATION PROGRAM additions - YouTube Watch On

Expanding its "Preservation Program" of patched-up classic PC games, GOG.com has added one of my all-time favorite first-person shooters, F.E.A.R. (specifically the Platinum edition that includes both DLCs) in "honor of Monolith Productions" after its closure by Warner Bros. Games.

Otherwise, the program's expansion includes more than 20 titles, including a significant update to the iconic, if divisive, survival horror entry, Silent Hill 4: The Room, that restores missing content found on the PS2 original but missing from the initial PC release in 2004 — something to play while we wait for Silent Hill f.

To celebrate, F.E.A.R. Platinum is discounted to only $1.99 at GOG.com for its Spring Sale event that runs until April 4. However, a worrying set of recently posted user reviews points toward compatibility issues with the DLCs on PCs running Windows 10.

Sadly the expansions do not work if you are on windows 10 because of DRM attached to the expansions. Odd for GOG's DRM free claim. iamjacksbos, GOG.com

If you already beat the main storyline of F.E.A.R. when it was released back in 2005 but never beat the expansion packs, it might be worth waiting for clarification on the removal of SecuROM, a variant of copy-protection software that GOG.com professes to strip from the games on its store.

Meanwhile, 24 extra games have joined the Preservation Program alongside F.E.A.R. Platinum and Silent Hill 4: The Room, and I'd consider a few to be some of the best games I've ever played.

Classics (mostly) compatible with handhelds

Windows handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go (left) and ASUS ROG Ally (right) generally require less work for retro games but they can still work on a Steam Deck. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

While GOG.com does its best to ensure these retro classics boot up on modern PCs and run without needing too much tinkering, you sometimes need to take a few extra steps on handhelds for a smooth experience.

For the most part, gamers running a Windows-based handheld like our favorite, the ASUS ROG Ally X, or the versatile Lenovo Legion Go, will find that launching the games goes off without a hitch, but mapping controls can take longer.

Launching a GOG game on Steam Deck makes things a little easier with community-made controller layouts, and I can attest to playing through Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition with a highly-rated profile that I never tweaked.

It mostly comes down to patience, but the reality is that plenty of these older games never supported modern controllers on PC. Even though I might be comfortable creating my own controller mappings, perhaps even sad enough to say I enjoy it, that doesn't mean these games will work out of the "box."

Essentially, if you're playing on a desktop PC with a mouse and keyboard, then you'll have a great time. Anyone on handhelds will need a little more manual effort, but my favorites are all ranked as "playable" by Valve — so take that with a pinch of salt.

Deus Ex GOTY Edition | was $6.99 now $0.97 at GOG.com Simply one of the greatest first-person action RPG titles of all time, this conspiracy-laden hit from 2000 looks its age but is still a blast. 🟡 Steam Deck compatibility: Playable

Tomb Raider: Legend | was $6.99 now $0.97 at GOG.com Choosing Legend over Anniversary or Underworld might be a hot take, but it was the first Tomb Raider game in years that I thoroughly enjoyed. 🟡 Steam Deck compatibility: Playable

F.E.A.R. Platinum | was $9.99 now $1.99 at GOG.com With bullet time cranked to the max, this ridiculous shooter is loaded with set pieces and impressive enemy AI behavior for its time — just a brutal FPS. 🟡 Steam Deck compatibility: Playable

Check out the full list of games added to the GOG "Preservation Program" below, including percentage discounts on each during its Spring Sale.