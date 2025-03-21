GOG adds my beloved shooter F.E.A.R. to its Preservation Program "in honor of Monolith Productions" — Including an 80% discount
GOG.com restores missing content to Silent Hill 4: The Room and commits to keeping F.E.A.R. compatible on modern PCs.
Expanding its "Preservation Program" of patched-up classic PC games, GOG.com has added one of my all-time favorite first-person shooters, F.E.A.R. (specifically the Platinum edition that includes both DLCs) in "honor of Monolith Productions" after its closure by Warner Bros. Games.
Otherwise, the program's expansion includes more than 20 titles, including a significant update to the iconic, if divisive, survival horror entry, Silent Hill 4: The Room, that restores missing content found on the PS2 original but missing from the initial PC release in 2004 — something to play while we wait for Silent Hill f.
To celebrate, F.E.A.R. Platinum is discounted to only $1.99 at GOG.com for its Spring Sale event that runs until April 4. However, a worrying set of recently posted user reviews points toward compatibility issues with the DLCs on PCs running Windows 10.
If you already beat the main storyline of F.E.A.R. when it was released back in 2005 but never beat the expansion packs, it might be worth waiting for clarification on the removal of SecuROM, a variant of copy-protection software that GOG.com professes to strip from the games on its store.
Meanwhile, 24 extra games have joined the Preservation Program alongside F.E.A.R. Platinum and Silent Hill 4: The Room, and I'd consider a few to be some of the best games I've ever played.
Classics (mostly) compatible with handhelds
While GOG.com does its best to ensure these retro classics boot up on modern PCs and run without needing too much tinkering, you sometimes need to take a few extra steps on handhelds for a smooth experience.
For the most part, gamers running a Windows-based handheld like our favorite, the ASUS ROG Ally X, or the versatile Lenovo Legion Go, will find that launching the games goes off without a hitch, but mapping controls can take longer.
Launching a GOG game on Steam Deck makes things a little easier with community-made controller layouts, and I can attest to playing through Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition with a highly-rated profile that I never tweaked.
It mostly comes down to patience, but the reality is that plenty of these older games never supported modern controllers on PC. Even though I might be comfortable creating my own controller mappings, perhaps even sad enough to say I enjoy it, that doesn't mean these games will work out of the "box."
Essentially, if you're playing on a desktop PC with a mouse and keyboard, then you'll have a great time. Anyone on handhelds will need a little more manual effort, but my favorites are all ranked as "playable" by Valve — so take that with a pinch of salt.
Deus Ex GOTY Edition | was $6.99 now $0.97 at GOG.com
Simply one of the greatest first-person action RPG titles of all time, this conspiracy-laden hit from 2000 looks its age but is still a blast.
🟡 Steam Deck compatibility: Playable
Tomb Raider: Legend | was $6.99 now $0.97 at GOG.com
Choosing Legend over Anniversary or Underworld might be a hot take, but it was the first Tomb Raider game in years that I thoroughly enjoyed.
🟡 Steam Deck compatibility: Playable
F.E.A.R. Platinum | was $9.99 now $1.99 at GOG.com
With bullet time cranked to the max, this ridiculous shooter is loaded with set pieces and impressive enemy AI behavior for its time — just a brutal FPS.
🟡 Steam Deck compatibility: Playable
Check out the full list of games added to the GOG "Preservation Program" below, including percentage discounts on each during its Spring Sale.
Load full changelog ↴
Games joining the Preservation Program
- F.E.A.R. Platinum (-80%)
- Silent Hill 4: The Room (-35%)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption (-50%)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld (-89%)
- Anniversary (-89%)
- Legend (-86%)
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3 (-75%)
- Ultima™ 1+2+3 (-75%)
- Ultima™ 4+5+6 (-75%)
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition (-75%)
- Wing Commander™ 1+2 (-60%)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition (-86%)
- Jagged Alliance 2 (-60%)
- Fallout 2 (-75%)
- Privateer 2: The Darkening (-75%)
- Port Royale 3 Gold (-70%)
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault (-80%)
- Cannon Fodder (-75%)
- Cannon Fodder 2 (-75%)
Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.