Grab the ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming PC for $320 off in Intel's back-to-school sale

Usually when you think of back-to-school sales, you think about pencils and pens and the sort of tech that allows you to be more productive between classes. Lucky for you, it is perfectly possible to be productive on a gaming desktop, even if you'd rather just play games.

Thanks to Intel's Back-to-School sales event, you can grab a new gaming desktop at a low price and then decide what you want to do with it. The ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming PC is on sale for $1,129.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a drop from a regular price around $1,450 and the first major sale on this desktop on Amazon since it first became available earlier this year.

ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop $1,450 $1,129.99 at Amazon The specs include an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and even a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming.

Intel's sale is interesting because it doesn't have one specific retailer or landing page. So many products have Intel inside of them that Intel can pass savings to you just by discounting its own tech, bringing the entire price down. That's what you're getting with this desktop because it is loaded with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 processor that has up to 4.9GHz speeds. It also has 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive for both speed and storage, and more.

Other features include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, DTS Headphone:X technology with immersive 7.1-channel virtual surround sound, and plenty of USB 3.0 ports. It even comes with a mouse and keyboard to give you just about everything you need to get up and running right out of the box.

As far as gaming goes, the graphics card is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which should allow you to play most games at high settings. You'll want to get a nice looking monitor for this computer, too, if you don't already have one. Check out our roundup of the best monitor deals and prices so you can continue to save big money.