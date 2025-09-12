Hades 2 gets 1.0 update soon — bringing the full story of developer Supergiant’s first-ever sequel as it exits early access on PC
Hades 2 is finally leaving early access, with the 1.0 update slated to arrive on September 25 for PC and Nintendo players.
During the Nintendo Direct presentation on Friday, developer Supergiant Games showed up to reveal that its early access title Hades 2 is almost ready to exit early access, with version 1.0 getting a release date of Sept. 25, 2025.
The 1.0 update for this game brings the final chapter to the story, letting players complete the journey and relationships that have been expanded over the last year and some change.
You can check out the trailer for the game's version 1.0 update below:
In addition to exiting early access on Windows PC, Hades 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day. Players that have picked up Nintendo's latest console will be able to run the game at 120 FPS.
Hades 2 also supports cross-saves, so you can take your progress from PC on Steam or the Epic Games Store and continue playing on a Nintendo console without issue. Hades 2 is available digitally for $30 on both PC and Nintendo platforms.
Xbox and PlayStation players are going to be waiting a while longer however, as Hades 2 is a timed console exclusive on Nintendo platforms, just like the first Hades was.
Hades 2 is Supergiant's first-ever sequel
Hades 2 is the first sequel that Supergiant Games has ever crafted, building on the team's success with the original Hades.
Hades 2 stars Melinoë, the younger sister of Zagreus and daughter of the titular Greek god. Melinoë is tasked with killing Chronos, the Titan of Time, and fighting back against his legions that have simultaneously filled the Underworld and assaulted Mount Olympus.
Just like the first game, Hades 2 is a roguelike adventure, meaning the godly powers and enemy encounters that Melinoë runs into vary between attempts. This roguelike nature is used for the game's storytelling, with Melinoë uncovering more secrets and building deeper relationships the more she progresses.
Supergiant Games first launched Hades 2 into early access on Windows PC back in May 2024, giving players an early version of the game to go through. Subsequent major and minor updates have brought numerous bug fixes and additional story content, as well as new weapons, new gods, new bosses to fight, taking on player feedback for ability tuning, and far more.
I've spent over 60 hours in Hades 2's early access, and I've had a fantastic time so far. I'm seriously looking forward to seeing how this story ends. Death to Chronos.
