How to watch the 'PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel' on November 30

What you need to know

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel will take place on Thursday, November 30 at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST/6 PM GMT/7 PM CET and will last for 120-minutes.

at and will last for 120-minutes. The event will be presented by Frankie Ward with narration from Amelia Tyler.

Count down 25 highly-anticipated games with developer interviews, trailers, and commentary from popular content creators.

2023 has been a standout year for gaming, and the slate for 2024 is already off to a strong start. To celebrate the upcoming releases, PC Gamer has partnered with Intel to host the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered with Intel.

The showcase celebrates unreleased PC games, including the 25 most exciting titles as voted on by more than 70 council members from across the gaming world. The council includes industry luminaries, journalists, and content creators: Brian Fargo (inXile Entertainment), Jessica Klyne (Blackbird Interactive), Brianna Lei (Butterfly Soup), Sid Meier (Civilization series), Neil Newbon (Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3), Brenda Romero (Romero Games), Tim Schafer (Double Fine Productions), Steven Spohn (Director of AbleGamers) and Tanya X. Short (Kitfox Games).

How to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel will be live-streamed on November 30 at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST/6 PM GMT/7 PM CET and will broadcast with dedicated localized subtitles in English, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin (simplified), Spanish, German, and French. The live stream will be available on the following platforms:

In addition to the official live streams of the event, PC Gamer has partnered with popular content creators. You can tune in to your favorite streams and see reactions to the Most Wanted list as it is revealed live. Participating co-streams include:

What to expect from the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

Frankie Ward, host of the 2023 PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. (Image credit: Future)

Reoccurring PC Gaming Show host Frankie Ward will return for the event, with Amelia Tyler (narrator for Baldur's Gate 3) providing narration for the showcase. The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel will be a 120-minute show featuring new trailers, announcements, and interviews with developers working on some of the most anticipated PC games. Some anticipated highlights of the showcase include:

An exclusive interview with Homeworld 3 developer Blackbird Interactive

developer Blackbird Interactive An exclusive interview with Grinding Gear Games, developer of next generation Action RPG, Path of Exile 2

An exclusive interview with promising upcoming CRPG Unforetold: Witchstone

New content from Mortal Crux

New trailer from psychological survival horror Holstin

Something new from Modus and Maximum Entertainment

and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will reveal their third playable clan

will reveal their third playable clan A new trailer for 'psycho-horror RPG streaming sim' darkwebSTREAMER

Closer look at driving-survival adventure Pacific Drive from Ironwood Studios

from Ironwood Studios Brand-new trailer for Penny’s Big Breakaway

New gameplay footage for isometric cyberpunk DataJack 2020

Military sandbox shooter Gray Zone Warfare will unveil a brand-new trailer

will unveil a brand-new trailer New footage from psychedelic metroidvania, ULTROS

An exclusive interview with Leslie Benzies and Adam Whiting from EVERYWHERE developer Build a Rocket Boy

"The Most Wanted list will feature surprise gems from smaller studios side by side with the biggest franchises because that's the story of PC gaming," says Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer.

In addition to the partnership with Intel, the event is also supported by Alienware, PC Game Pass, Gearbox Publishing, Private Division, Grinding Gear Games, League of Geeks, Spearhead Games, Butterscotch Shenanigans, Behaviour Interactive, and MY.GAMES, PQube, Remote Control, Critical Reflex, Thunderful, Kepler Interactive, Freedom Games, Gameforge, Nacon and Old Skull Games.