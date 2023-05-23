Play Diablo 4 in style with this limited edition SteelSeries gear

What you need to know

SteelSeries have just announced a range of Limited Edition gaming accessories to celebrate the launch of Diablo 4.

The range is priced from $19.99-$199.99 and includes an Arctis Nova 7 wireless headset, an Areox 5 wireless gaming mouse and more.

Players who purchase select items from the collection will also receive an exclusive in-game item for Diablo 4.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Sanctuary with this new Diablo 4 limited-edition collection from SteelSeries, KontrolFreek and Blizzard Entertainment.



This collection celebrates the upcoming launch of Diablo 4 which hits platforms on June 6, and includes a range of gaming gear that will help you get even more immersed in the game. The collection includes five items: the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset, Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse, QcK Heavy X XL Mousepad, SteelSeries Artisan Keycap, and KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks. Each item is designed with inspiration drawn from the Diablo franchise and is sure to make hours of grinding levels and loot in Diablo 4 even more enjoyable.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless, QcK XXL Mousepad and Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Image credit: Steelseries/Windows Central)

Let's take a closer look at each item in the collection:

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset | $199.99 – This headset has the Nova Acoustic System, which delivers HiFi audio with Sonar Audio Software Suite and 360° Spatial Audio. You can hear everything from the whispers of the undead to the roars of the Butcher as he chases you down. The ComfortMax System ensures that you stay comfortable and cool with 4 points of adjustability and AirWeave Memory Foam cushions.



(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

SteelSeries Artisan Keycap | $69.99 – Customize your keyboard with a touch of evil, inspired by the hell gate from Diablo 4, this features a zinc metal alloy construction and an embossed emblem of Diablo’s fearsome face. This keycap is a rare and limited edition item, with only 2,000 pieces in the world and exclusive to steelseries.com.

Each item in the collection is available for purchase at the SteelSeries, KontrolFreek, and Blizzard gear websites (see links below). Pricing for each item varies by region, so be sure to check the website for pricing information in your area. As a bonus, players who purchase select items from the limited-edition collection will receive an exclusive in-game item for Diablo 4 that's specifically designed for the Diablo IV x SteelSeries x KontrolFreek collaboration. This is a great way to show off your love of the game and get even more immersed in the world of Sanctuary. We're not sure what the items are at the time of writing but we will update you when we know more information.



We're big fans of SteelSeries here at Windows Central and while we haven't reviewed the Arctis Nova 7 specifically, the Arctis Nova Pro tops our absolute Best Xbox headsets and our PC gaming headset list too.



So, if you're a die-hard fan of the Diablo franchise and want to fully immerse yourself in a game that you'll probably be playing for years to come, the Diablo 4 limited-edition collection is definitely worth checking out. We're sure there are even more wild collaborations coming as more companies jump on the Diablo 4 bandwagon, so we're bracing ourselves and just praying our wallets can cope with the onslaught of cool loot on its way.