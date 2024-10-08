Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to Windows PC after 14 years and will support DLSS, FSR, and ultrawide monitors
Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to Windows PC on October 29, with support for a number of high-end features.
What you need to know
- Red Dead Redemption first launched all the way back in 2010 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.
- The game is playable on Xbox Series X|S consoles through backward compatibility, and it was ported to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
- Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to Windows PC on Oct. 29, 2024.
- This new version includes the Undead Nightmare expansion, and also includes support for PC features like 144hz, adjustable draw distance, and more.
It's finally happening.
Red Dead Redemption is heading to Windows PC on October 29, developer Rockstar Games shared on Tuesday. This long-awaited port, crafted in collaboration with support studio Double Eleven, includes the Undead Nightmare expansion, which is fitting for how close it's launching to Halloween.
This port of Red Dead Redemption also offers support for specific PC features like 144hz, ultrawide monitors, adjustable shadows and draw distance, AMD FSR, NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, frame generation, and more. It'll be available across Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Rockstar Store. You can check out the reveal trailer for the port below:
A story of the dying Wild West, Red Dead Redemption stars former outlaw John Marston, who is enlisted to take down the last fugitives of the Van der Linde gang. Red Dead Redemption is set after the events of its 2018 sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, which was brought to PC in 2020.
Red Dead Redemption has had a long road to get here, with the game first launching all the way back in 2010 across Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles through backward compatibility, Rockstar Games brought a port to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year.
Looking ahead, Rockstar Games is currently slated to launch the widely-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 in Fall 2025. That game will be launching on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with no PC version currently announced. Following the studio's prior work, the PC version will likely launch in 2026 or 2027.
