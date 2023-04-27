Redfall Windows PC system requirements: Minimum, recommended, and ultra detailed

Get ready to check your machine and make sure everything is in order.

Redfall, the vampire-hunting sim from Arkane Studios' Austin branch, is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. The PC requirements for Redfall are here (via Bethesda Softworks (opens in new tab)), detailing exactly what players will need in order to run this game on their computers.

The PC requirements for Redfall aren't the highest I've seen in 2023, but that doesn't mean it's a lightweight game either. While you'll need a lot of RAM, everything else seems fairly standard for a big new game these days. Redfall may be one of the best PC games available for anyone that's interested in immersive sims or a co-op experience taking on bloodsuckers.

Redfall PC requirements: Minimum

The minimum requirements for Redfall are fairly straightforward, and most of the best gaming laptops available will be able to meet this hardware. As a side note, 6GB of VRAM seems to be the new baseline we're seeing in any big AAA games launching, so if you're in the market for a new GPU, take care to make sure it has at least that much memory. Ideally, you'll want a little more than that in order to be safe for the next couple of years.

GPU Features: 6GB VRAM

GPU: AMD RX 580 or NVIDIA GTX 1070

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

STORAGE: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Redfall PC requirements: Recommended

The recommended requirements are naturally a bit of a jump up. Pay special attention to the increased CPU power needed (a common theme in modern games) and the 8GB of VRAM needed for the GPU.

GPU Features: 8GB VRAM

GPU: AMD 5700 or NVIDIA RTX 2080 or Intel ARC

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

STORAGE: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Redfall PC requirements: Ultra

Redfall's ultra requirements aren't too much of a jump up from the recommended specs, but it is interesting to see Windows 11 being listed instead of Windows 10.

GPU Features: 10GB VRAM

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 32 GB

STORAGE: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Four heroes and a horde of vampires

Arkane Austin's latest game is launching on May 2, 2023 and Redfall preorders are available now. You can buy the standard version of the game, or grab the Bite Back Edition that includes some unique skins and two future characters that'll be added sometime post-launch.

