Valve is launching a new white limited edition Steam Deck OLED soon — and you'll only have one chance to grab it
The white limited edition Steam Deck OLED will be available on November 18.
What you need to know
- Valve is launching a white limited edition Steam Deck OLED model.
- This new Steam Deck model is identical to the existing $649 Steam Deck OLED 1TB except in color, and is being priced at $679.
- The white Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase on Nov. 18, 2024, but once the existing stock is depleted, it won't go back in stock, as Valve insists it is truly limited.
Another model of Valve's popular gaming handheld is launching soon, but if you want one, you'll need to be ready.
Valve announced the white limited edition Steam Deck OLED on Monday (thanks, Eurogamer), revealing the new model that will be available for purchase via Steam on Nov. 18, 2024 for $679. Outside of the color (which carries over to the carrying case and microfiber cloth) it's identical to the existing, non-limited Steam Deck OLED 1TB model, which weighs in at $649.
Purchasers will be limited to just one white Steam Deck OLED per Steam account, and the account in question must be in good standing with other purchases made before November 2024. If you want one, you'll need to act quickly when orders go live, as Valve is insisting that once it's out of stock, it won't be available again.
A new color is fun for those who haven't upgraded
If you don't have a Steam Deck yet, or you've been looking to upgrade to an OLED model, then I can understand the appeal of going for this new limited edition.
If you already have a Steam Deck OLED however, then I can't imagine this holds appeal. The high price and limited quantities clearly indicate this is something Valve views as an experiment, gauging interest in additional color options and limited runs as opposed to any kind of permanent model or revision.
The high price is especially notable considering increased competition in the gaming handheld space. The ASUS ROG Ally, Ayaneo 3, Lenovo Legion Go, and others are all providing features like increased specs or out-of-the-box Windows functionality, meaning there's a lot of things to weigh in your mind when you're considering grabbing a new handheld.
