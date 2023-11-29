This mini PC is powered by the same AMD Ryzen Z1 chip as the ASUS ROG Ally

What you need to know

The Phoenix Edge Z1 is the first mini PC to run on the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor.

The Ryzen Z1 is the same CPU that powers some models of the ASUS ROG Ally.

YouTuber ETA Prime showed off gaming on the Phoenix Edge Z1 in a recent video.

AMD's Ryzen Z1 processor powers some versions of the ASUS ROG Ally, but how would that same chip fair in a mini PC? We now have a good idea, thanks to the Phoenix Edge Z1. A video by YouTuber ETA Prime shows a prototype of the Phoenix Edge Z1 powering popular PC games.

The Phoenix Edge Z1 has an unassuming design, appearing similar to the Intel NUC 11. The rectangular form factor is common among the best mini PCs, since it allows users to tuck a computer away or behind a monitor.

The Phoenix Edge Z1 ETA Prime spent time with is only a prototype, so any version that becomes commercially available may have some differences. But for now, the device shows how a mini PC with a Ryzen Z1 fairs.

ETA Prime speculates that it's easier to obtain the Ryzen Z1 than to get Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPUs because companies like ASUS and Lenovo want the Ryzen Z1 Extreme for their respective handhelds. That's only speculation, but it wouldn't be surprising, since the Z1 Extreme is such a popular chip for handheld gaming consoles.

As is the case with any gaming PC, performance varies based on optimization. ETA Prime showed the Phoenix Edge Z1 running various titles, including Spider-Man Remastered at 720P with low settings, Forza Horizon 5 at 1080P with low settings, Street Fighter 6 at 1080P with medium settings, and Skyrim at 1080P with medium settings.

Some games were able to run well at higher settings, especially with FidelityFX Super Resolution enabled. Overall, the Phoenix Edge Z1 looks respectable and proves that a mini PC with a Ryzen Z1 can game.

The Phoenix Edge Z1 got a 3DMark Fire Strike score of 1,755, which is better than the ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1. While the mini PC has fewer thermal constraints than a handheld gaming console, there still appears to be some limitations when it comes to heat.

Unfortunately, pricing is not known for the Phoenix Edge Z1. In fact, there's a chance that it may never hit the market, at least in its current form. The manufacturer of the Phoenix Edge Z1 may use a crowdfunding campaign to release the mini PC. There's also an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme version in the works, according to ETA Prime. The YouTuber speculated that the Phoenix Edge Z1 may launch for around $299.