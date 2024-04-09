Total War: Warhammer 3 Thrones of Decay DLC finally gives the Dwarfs a flying Thunderbarge gunship and more

What you need to know

Total War: Warhammer 3 Thrones of Decay is the next big DLC pack for Creative Assembly's Warhammer Fantasy strategy game.

Thrones of Decay introduces new Legendary Lords and units for the Dwarfs, Empire, and Nurgle factions.

Unlike previous DLC packs, Thrones of Decay is being split into three parts, with players able to buy each faction's new leader and units separately for $9, or together for $23.

Thrones of Decay does not currently have a release date.

The next big DLC for Creative Assembly's fantasy strategy ensemble is on the way.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting Thrones of Decay, a new DLC pack that brings reinforcements to the forces of the Dwarfs, Empire, and Nurgle with the Legendary Lords Malakai, Elspeth Von Draken, and Tamurkhan, respectively. You can check out the reveal trailer for Thrones of Decay below:

What is included in Thrones of Decay?

In addition to the three leaders, each of these three factions is getting five new units, a new lord, a new hero, and three Regiments of Renown. While the full list of units being added hasn't been disclosed just yet, a few are fairly obvious thanks to the trailer.

The Dwarfs are finally getting the iconic Thunderbarge, a flying warship with a crew that can rain down gunfire. Nurgle's forces are receiving the heinous Toad Dragons, which can form a new part of the bulky, pustule-laden vanguard alongside the new Plague Ogres. Finally, Elsepth Von Draken rides a Carmine Dragon, which means Empire fans can finally command a dragon on the battlefield.

How much does Thrones of Decay cost?

Unlike with the preceding addition, the Shadows of Change DLC pack, Creative Assembly and Sega are offering players multiple ways to grab Thrones of Decay. Each Legendary Lord and their associated units can be obtained for $9 as a separate purchase. Alternatively, players can grab all three together at the discounted price of $23. Thrones of Decay does not have an exact release date, but is slated to launch later this spring.

Analysis: A smart bevy of well-rounded offerings

While I'll no doubt be in the minority for this, I will grumble and harrumph that the Shard Dragons are nowhere to be seen for the Dwarfs so far, and continue to hold out hope that these unique monsters are added at some point in the future.

That small bit of pettiness aside, Thrones of Decay looks very good. There's a lot of units, and with three new lords that'll each have a unique campaign in both Immortals Empires and the Realms of Chaos maps, I can see myself losing another hundred hours or more once this DLC arrives.

I also appreciate the flexibility being offered here by allowing players to buy the DLC at a per-faction rate if they so choose. It's not how I play the game, but if someone wants to save money but also really wants a particular Legendary Lord, they now have that option, and that's commendable.

Things haven't been completely smooth sailing since the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 over two years ago, but I'm continuing to have a blast, and for my money, it's still one of the best Windows PC games available right now.