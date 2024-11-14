Windows 11's Instant Games experience is no longer instant
The Microsoft Store once let you play roughly 70 games without having to download or install them, but that is no longer the case.
What you need to know
- Microsoft launched an Instant Games section of the Microsoft Store earlier this year.
- The experience allowed people to play games right away without having to download or install the games.
- Now, Microsoft has announced the end of Instant games in the Microsoft Store.
- The games will still be available through the Microsoft Store, but you will have to download and install them.
Windows 11's Microsoft Store just lost a feature that lets you play certain games instantly. Starting today, November 14, 2024, the Microsoft Store will no longer have an Arcade section. That removal comes alongside the end of Instant Games in the Microsoft Store, which lets you play roughly 70 games without having to download or install them.
"Starting from 14th November, 2024, Arcade will be removed from the Microsoft Store," explained Microsoft. "You can continue to download your games, but instant play will no longer be available."
The change was spotted by Windows Latest, who reported on the removal of Instant Games.
The Arcade section of the Microsoft Store allowed people to play roughly 70 games instantly without having to download or install them. All of the games were smaller titles, such as puzzle games or basic racing games.
Ironically, the Instant Games experience took a while to roll out to the Microsoft Store. Microsoft first announced it in September 2023 but did not ship it until several months later. Windows Latest noted that rollout of the Instant Games experience started in February 2024 but did not make it to everyone until later.
Now, less than one year after the experience became available, Instant Games are no longer instant. You can still play all the games that were once in the Arcade section of the Microsoft Store, but you'll have to download and install them first.
