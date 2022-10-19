World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-expansion events are starting very soon
Today, Blizzard Entertainment has announced their iconic MMORPG, World of Warcraft, will be given two pre-expansion patch phases that will prepare players for the upcoming expansion, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
The first patch phase will go live after a regional realm maintenance on Oct. 25, 2022 and the second phase will launch on Nov. 15. The patch will include the following updates:
Patch phase 1 (Oct. 25, 2022)
- Talent System Revamp: Players will be able to experiment and set up their new talent trees. They will also be able to save different talent tree loadouts to suit their preferred playstyle.
- Heads-up Display User Interface (HUD UI) Changes: Players will be able to customize aspects of the base UI, such as the location and size of action bars, player frames, and more.
- Accessibility Features: A variety of new accessibility features will be added, including "press and hold" spellcasting, interact keys, gamepad support, and more.
- Rated Solo Shuffle: A new PVP game mode that was previously a brawl will become queueable as a new rated game mode joining 2v2, 3v3, and Rated Battlegrounds as a means to acquire elite PVP rewards.
- New class/Race Combos: Players selecting any playable race will now be able to create a rogue, priest, or mage, with more selections coming online as they become available in the future.
Patch phase 2 (Nov. 15, 2022)
- New race/class: The Dracthyr race and Evoker class will be added.
- New zone: The Forbidden Reach, the starting zone for the new Dracthyr Evoker class will be added.
- New dungeon: The Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon will be added.
- In-game events: The Primal Storms event will take place. This in-game event will features quests where you fight off the Primalists and world events that will lead up to the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is set to launch for PC on Nov. 28, 2022. This expansion is aiming to bring a slew of content and revamped content to the long-running MMORPG. Such additions include a storyline involving the Dragon Aspects of Azeroth, new zones to explore, a new playable race and class, revamps to the UI, talent trees and professions system, quality-of-life improvements, new raids to challenge, and so much more.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
Travel to the Dragon Isles and uncover the origins of the Dragon Aspects in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This latest expansion to the legendary MMORPG will feature a new playable race and class, new lands to explore with mysteries to solve, and new challenges for the champions of Azeroth to overcome.
