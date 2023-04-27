Player known for fighting Elden Ring's hardest boss decides to make her every enemy... And wins

What you need to know

Elden Ring is an award-winning RPG that has tested the skills of millions of players, especially when it comes one boss, Malenia.

Considered by many to be the game's most difficult boss, Malenia helped Let Me Solo Her gain internet notoriety.

Made famous by challenging Malenia thousands of times across other player's games, Let Me Solo Her then set out to defeat Elden Ring with every single enemy as Malenia.

Now, Let Me Solo Her has officially done it, beating an All Malenia run with their iconic gear and no health upgrades.

Elden Ring is filled with challenging enemies and powerful bosses, but one in particular has given many players nightmares — Malenia. Cruel and confident, Malenia has killed countless players with her devastating skill, but one has made a name for themselves by challenging her literally thousands of times.

Let Me Solo Her has reportedly defeated Malenia: Blade of Miquella over 4,000 times since Elden Ring's launch, mostly by joining other players that have struggled against her might and defeating her for them. Recently, Let Me Solo Her took their quest to a new level by challenging themselves to beat the entirety of Elden Ring with every enemy as Malenia.

You think they're crazy? Let Me Solo Her doesn't care, they've already done it.

In around 10 hours, Let Me Solo Her completed a heavily modded version of Elden Ring that replaces every enemy in the game with Malenia. They did so complete with their iconic gear (a cloth rag, jar helm, and dual katanas); they also refused to upgrade their Vigor (health) even once, meaning every Malenia encounter could become immediately fatal. You can watch the entire journey on YouTube, with the first episode linked above.

What's next for Let Me Solo Her now that they've soloed Malenia as the entirety of Elden Ring? I'm not sure, but I'm positive it'll be equally crazy. I have to give them props for the consistency in addition to the epic achievement, though. Let Me Solo Her did exactly that... Many, many times.

If you've missed out on the video game phenomenon that is Elden Ring, it's not too late. One of the very best games on Xbox (and one of 2022's games of the year), Elden Ring is available now and ready to take over your gaming life. Don't worry, you don't have to battle Malenia four thousand times.

In case you missed it, FromSoftware's next game is much closer than you think. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon revives the long-dormant franchise, and it's launching later this year. If you're interested in epic mech combat, Armored Core 6 is now available to preorder. FromSoftware is also working on a DLC expansion for Elden Ring with Shadow of the Erdtree.