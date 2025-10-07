If you're in the mood to wash away your troubles, you're in luck, as developer FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator 2 now has a release date and it's not too far out, as the game is set to launch on Oct. 23, 2025.



The developers shared the news with a trailer for the game on Tuesday, showing off a bit of what players can expect to clean across the town of Muckingham. You can check out the release date trailer below:

PowerWash Simulator 2 | Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

PowerWash Simulator 2 introduces new kinds of places to clean, with evolving, multi-stage jobs. Players can also team up, with this sequel adding in co-op campaign progression locally and online, so you can clean with your friends and have your progress saved without issues.



There are also some new cleaning tools, though this seems to be more for show rather than providing a tangible difference in effectiveness or usage.



PowerWash Simulator 2 also brings a home base that players can decorate to their liking with various knick-knacks and mementos that have been collected over the course of the campaign. You can clean up some furniture and bring it in, then adjust everything just the way you'd like it.



You can hang out by yourself, with some lovable cats, or even invite a friend over to continue relaxing in co-op.



Players returning from the first game will know that there are some strange things going on in the background of this otherwise normal-seeming town, and different collectibles like newspapers appear to offer bits of insight into more of the odd happenings around town.



There's a demo available on Steam right now for anyone that wants a peek at everything new.

PowerWash Simulator 2 is launching into a crowded month

There's no shortage of places to clean. (Image credit: FuturLab)

PowerWash Simulator 2 isn't exactly launching into a quiet month, and there's a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. Electronic Arts' massive first-person shooter Battlefield 6 is slated to arrive in a couple of days, as is Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games' horror title Little Nightmares 3.



Meanwhile, the various Xbox first-party teams are launching three different games over the course of the month, with Double Fine's artistic lighthouse adventure Keeper, PlatinumGames and Team Ninja's Xbox Game Studios-published hack-and-slash Ninja Gaiden 4, and Obsidian Entertainment's science-fiction role-playing game The Outer Worlds 2 all launching on October 17, 21, and 29, respectively.



Of course, it's worth noting that PowerWash Simulator 2 will be available at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, letting subscribers for either tier dive in and start cleaning immediately.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices may have recently gone up significantly as Microsoft attempts to bring in the Fortnite crowd, but with PowerWash Simulator 2 joining the three aforementioned first-party games, any players sticking with the top tier of Xbox Game Pass will have plenty to do.



No matter what your taste in games is, there is certainly something for everyone here. My deepest sympathies if you're like me and want to somehow find the time to play all of these games.



PowerWash Simulator 2 is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox on PC), PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.

