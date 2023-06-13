Razer puts some skin into the game with new decorative skins for your gear (even your MacBook)

What you need to know

Razer's getting into the skins game with vinyl wraps for all of your favorite gaming products.

The wraps are designed for Razer's Blade line of laptops, as well as consoles including the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5.

Handhelds including the Steamdeck and Razer Kishi V2 also have a line of skins.

The color palette is mostly patterned shades of grays and black, as well as Razer's popular Quartz Pink.

Razer has announced that they are putting some skin into the game and releasing a line of decorative wraps to cover all of your favorite Razer gaming laptops, handhelds, and consoles. The wraps are scratch resistant and easy to place without the need for heat or adhesives.

They're also easy to remove, so when you want to change up your look you can do so without risking damage to your device. The skins also won't add bulk to your device the way a hard case or shell might and are just 0.89mm thick. They're also precision cut in the USA to fit your console, laptop, or handheld perfectly.

Image 1 of 7 A person putting a laptop with a green Razer skin on it inside of a backpack while sitting in a dimly lit studio. (Image credit: Razer) A person sits behind a Razer Blade laptop which has a Quartz Pink vinyl wrap from Razer. (Image credit: Razer) A collection of Steam Decks with Razer vinyl skins. (Image credit: Razer) An Xbox Series X with a Geometric Quartz Pink skin from Razer. (Image credit: Razer) A steam deck with a geometric quartz pink wrap. (Image credit: Razer) Razer Kishi V2 with carbon fiber skin. (Image credit: Razer) Xbox Series S with Razer vinyl wrap. (Image credit: Razer)

Razer's skins are currently available for the following products:

Noticeably absent from the list of the compatible tech products is the brand new cloud gaming handheld—the ROG Ally. Razer may not have saw fit to get ahead of the game when it comes to ROG Ally skins, but other companies like dbrand wasted no time in creating custom accessories.

The skins feature a handful of colors but most offered are in some shade of black or gray, such as the Black Metal, Pearlescent Steel, and Black Camo options. Razer's popular Quartz Pink—which further coordinates with other Razer Quartz products— is available in a geometric print, and those looking for a splash of color in their black and gray are likely to enjoy the Green Pantera or Green Hex patterns.

Razer's vinyl wraps are currently available on the Razer website, with prices varying from as little as $20 for handhelds like the Razer Kishi V2 to as much as $80 for a full coverage vinyl wrap for the Razer Blade 17. Some colorways and product combinations are exclusive to the Razer website, while others are also available at third party marketplaces like Amazon.

Razer Skins Wrap up your favorite gaming devices with an ultra-thin, scratch-protected vinyl decal from Razer. Available for a variety of gaming devices including Razer Blade laptops, Steam Decks, and Xbox or PS5 consoles in an array of colorways. Some compatible devices and color patterns may be exclusive to the Razer website. Buy now: Razer | Amazon

Windows Central's take

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

There is both a market and a need for unique colorways in tech. For far too long the color branding options have been black, white, and gray. While Razer is one of the few brands to break away from that with Quartz Pink their selection of vinyl wraps are still considerably scarce.

There are a wide variety of options for wraps available on Amazon, Dbrand, and even Etsy that can add more color variety to your tech. If you are even the slightest bit crafty and have a printer you can even buy printable vinyl and make your own patterns and designs. Razer has the right idea, but their limited color palette does them no favors.