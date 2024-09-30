Score the best Resident Evil games for $8 apiece with this unbeatable bundle deal and start spooky month with peak horror

Tomorrow marks the start of another October — "spooky month," if you will — and naturally, that got me thinking about some of the most memorable horror games I've played over the years. Without a doubt, many of the best are entries from Capcom's Resident Evil series, a franchise that's reportedly had over 154 million copies sold globally since its introduction.

Indeed, countless horror fans have fond memories of desperately fighting to survive against zombies and other monstrous creatures in Resident Evil — and as Halloween approaches, there's never been a better time to get into the series. That's because right now, you can get two or more of many of the best Resident Evil games for just $8 apiece at Fanatical as part of its customizable "Resident Evil Bundle: Reawakened" collection.

Resident Evil Bundle: Reawakened | 2+ games for $8/game at Fanatical Spooky month is about to begin, and what better way to kick it off than to pick up the best Resident Evil games for just $8 apiece with this ridiculously good Fanatical bundle deal? By taking advantage of it, you can get $300 worth of the series' titles for just $60 — the cost of a single full-price game. ✅Perfect for: Players who enjoy atmospheric survival horror and/or shooter games, single player experiences, and stories set in the modern day ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a multiplayer experience, don't enjoy horror games, or would prefer fantasy or sci-fi ❓Why Fanatical? Though the retailer goes somewhat under the radar, Fanatical tends to offer some of the sweetest deals on the best PC games that we've seen. Its build-your-own-bundle offers like these are particularly awesome, and we frequently recommend them whenever we see them.

Grab some of the best horror games for less

Since the release of the first title nearly 30 years ago in 1996, Resident Evil has grown to become one of the biggest horror franchises in gaming, with it even expanding into film, television, novels, comics, and other media as a direct result of its popularity. Though it fell off somewhat in the mid-2010s, developer and publisher Capcom propelled the series back into the limelight with 2017's Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, which it's since followed up with 2021's Resident Evil Village sequel and several exhaustive remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4.

Several of these — including 7, Village, and the remakes of 2 and 3 — are available to add to this excellent build-your-own-bundle deal from Fanatical, as are other entries like the Resident Evil Revelations titles, Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0, a pairing of the original Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, and 2012's Resident Evil 6. The majority of these are priced at $39.99, but by taking advantage of Fanatical's offer you can pick up two or more for just $8 per game.

Whether you're curious about seeing what the Resident Evil hype is all about or are simply a longtime fan looking to play the games you haven't checked out yet, this deal is simply unbeatable and one that you shouldn't pass up. $8 for each game is the lowest price I've ever seen any of the modern releases go for, and the fact you can pick and choose what's in your bundle means you can save big while simultaneously getting exactly what you want.

The only real downside to the bundle is that 2023's Resident Evil 4 remake isn't included as one of the game options you can pick, though the original 2005 release is. Still, I think you'd be better off going for some of the newer entries like the Resident Evil 2 remake or Resident Evil Village, as these are more expensive and are far less likely to go on sale comparatively.

It's also important to note that Fanatical sells the Steam versions of all these games in its bundle, so only PC players can actually take advantage of it. With that said, many of the titles are on sale on Microsoft's Xbox storefront for steep discounts right now, and you can even play the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 through its all-you-can-eat Xbox Game Pass service. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can access them on both Xbox and PC, potentially making that tier worth investing in if you use both platforms.

Is Fanatical legit? Yes, Fanatical is fully legit, and frequently offers some of the best deals on games that we've seen in recent years. These build-your-own-bundle discounts are rather unique compared to what tends to be available from other retailers, and when both the savings and games on offer are this good, we'll always recommend them.