Star Ocean: The Divine Force release date confirms 2022 launch

What you need to know

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is an upcoming entry in the storied JRPG franchise.

The game was previously announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, and PS5.

A new trailer confirms an October 27, 2022 release date.

After an initial reveal during a PlayStation State of Play in October 2021, Star Ocean: The Divine Force got an official release date courtesy of a new gameplay trailer earlier today. Fans can look forward to playing this upcoming sci-fi JRPG on October 27, 2022. Serving as yet another addition to the increasingly stacked month of October.

As well as providing supplemental context and narrative details for the adventures of Raymond and Laeticia, the release date trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Force showcases the game’s flashy combat and jetpack-driven traversal. Compared to previous entries, the scope of this upcoming action RPG appears to be dramatically increased.

While we wait for more official details, the new trailer provides a brief description of what players can expect from Star Ocean: The Divine Force:

“A New Chapter in the Star Ocean Series Will Launch on October 27, 2022, featuring a story that blends fantasy and sci-fi. STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE offers a plethora of playable characters and side stories to explore and a unique battle system promising thrilling fights using simple and instinctive controls.”

While Star Ocean has seen a handful of titles released in recent years, this marks a massive return for the series on the Xbox platform, which hasn’t seen an entry since Star Ocean: The Last Hope in 2009. With a legacy dating back to 1996, players seem incredibly excited for Star Ocean’s multiplatform comeback. Here's to more JRPGs on Xbox.