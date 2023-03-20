Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer delivers more action and adventure

What you need to know

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have shared a new story trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The story trailer shows Cal, alongside his friends Greez, Cere, and Merrin, as they all try to resist the strength of the Galactic Empire.

The trailer also shows combat in some new areas, as well as more usage of Cal's new grappling hook.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to launch on April 28, 2023.

It's almost time to continue the adventure of Cal Kestis, Jedi survivor, as he attempts to fight back against the Empire.

Developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts shared a new story trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Monday, with the trailer focused on Cal and his friends like Merrin and Greez. You can check out the story trailer below.

We get to see more combat and cinematics from the game, with a wide range of locations to explore and traverse with abilities like the grappling hook.

After initially being slated to arrive in March, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now scheduled to arrive on April 28, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

I loved my time with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order back in 2019, but there's no denying that game had a lot of rough edges at launch, a handful of which are still present in the version of the game updated for current-generation consoles. Additions like fast travel and a grappling hook mean Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could easily be one of the best games of the year.

On another note, I've been reading through The High Republic books lately, and while I don't want to spoil anything, I do wonder if this latest trailer is hinting at some sort of story connection...