Take back the streets for less: Grab The Division games for under $5 each

If you're looking for a looter shooter to play that has a gritty and grounded aesthetic, the Tom Clancy's The Division games from Ubisoft will be right up your alley. Both The Division and The Division 2 still have an active player community for PvE and PvP (especially The Division 2), and right now, you can get each game on PC for less than $5 thanks to an incredible GreenManGaming deal.

In addition to the base games having their prices slashed by 87%, their DLC editions are available with some hefty discounts, too. Specifically, you can get The Division's Gold Edition for $12.90 (normally $49.99), The Division 2's Warlords of New York Edition for $7.74 (normally $59.99), and its Ultimate Edition for $10.32 (normally $79.99).

(opens in new tab) Tom Clancy's The Division | $29.99 $3.87 at GMG (opens in new tab) Play the 2016 shooter that started it all. In The Division, you'll be deployed to the snowy, melancholy streets of post-outbreak New York to combat organized crime and uncover the origin of the mysterious disease that ravaged the city on Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) The Division: Gold Edition | $49.99 $12.90 at GMG (opens in new tab) The Gold Edition of the first Division game includes the base experience as well as its DLC expansion content, including new missions and quests, gameplay zones, outfits, and more.

(opens in new tab) Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | $29.99 $3.87 at GMG (opens in new tab) The sequel to the original Division takes players to Washington D.C., the US capital. If the city falls, the nation falls, and it's up to you to stop that from happening. Like the original, The Division 2 features an explorable open world with RPG mechanics and both PvE and PvP offerings.

(opens in new tab) The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition | $59.99 $7.74 at GMG (opens in new tab) This edition of The Division 2 includes access to the Warlords of New York expansion, which takes the story back to New York City. In the DLC, you'll face off against Aaron Keener, a traitorous Division agent that's taken over the city.

(opens in new tab) The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition | $79.99 $10.32 at GMG (opens in new tab) The Ultimate version of the Warlords of New York Edition includes eight exclusive missions and a variety of cosmetic items, making it the most content-rich version of The Division 2 available.

The first Division game is set in New York in the aftermath of a deadly disease outbreak that brings the city to the brink. You play as an agent of The Division, an organization tasked with investigating the sickness' origins and fighting various criminal factions that are trying to take control. As you explore the open world, you'll complete quests, earn new weapons and gear, level up your character, and unlock new skills.

The game is primarily PvE and co-op focused, though the Dark Zone PvPvE areas allow groups of players to "go rogue" and attack each other in an effort to steal loot they're trying to extract with. At the end of the day, it's one of the best PC games for fans of highly atmospheric environments and intense shooter action.

As you'd expect from a sequel, The Division 2 is very similar, although it takes place in Washington D.C. and features more endgame activities. Notably, The Division 2 is free to play this weekend, so you can give it a try before buying either game if you're on the fence about getting the series. With that said, since you can currently get each game for the price of a cup of coffee, I'd just pull the trigger now since there's no way to tell when these deals will end. In our review of The Division 2, we called it a "polished and addictive shooter" with stunning visuals and a lively, dynamic world.