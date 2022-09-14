The best indies and Game Pass additions from today's ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

A plethora of new indies were revealed today as part of a 90-minute ID@Xbox showcase, and among them were a sprinkling of upcoming Game Pass additions. These new releases cross every possible genre and are from a wide variety of developers and publishers. To choose the best among them is an uphill battle, but here are a few we think deserve a top spot on your wish list.

Homestead Arcana

There seems to be no stopping the Stardew Valley-inspired wholesome farming simulator genre, and now Skybound Games is throwing their hat into the ring with Homestead Arcana. Don your witch hat and strike out to build your home as you solve the mystery of a miasma that is surrounding the homestead. Homestead Arcana will be coming to Game Pass in 2023.

Valheim

Valheim is the wildly successful sandbox survival game that took over PC gaming after its release into early access in February of 2021. Players must gather resources, craft items, and build shelter in order to survive a hazardous world that is heavily inspired by Norse mythology. Valheim will launch into PC Game Pass on Sept. 29 and can be played solo, cooperatively, or PvP.

Metal: Hellsinger

What happens when you mash together a Doom-like first person shooter with a heavy metal soundtrack and rhythm game elements? You get the highly anticipated, award-winning Metal: Hellsinger. Smash your way through hordes of demons to the beat of some heavy metal as you make your way through eight Hells. The more in sync your kills, the more intense the music. Streamers can breathe a sigh of relief, as all of Metal: Hellsinger’s music is DMCA-free. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Sept. 15.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

Amazing Cultivation Simulator, a strategy and management simulator rooted in Chinese mythology, surprise-dropped into PC Game Pass during the showcase. Become a grandmaster and train up your devotees via the path of cultivation to return the Taiyi sect back to its former glory by gaining commercial and political influence.

Moonscars

Brought to Xbox via Humble Games, Moonscars is a 2D platformer with stunning pixel art that challenges players to hack and slash their way through a dark fantasy. Players will uncover the mystery of the powerful witch, Grey Irma, and their experience with her story is heavily shaped by the trials and tribulations of failure. Moonscars will join Xbox Game Pass on Sept. 27, 2022.