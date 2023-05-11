The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom trailer shows the dangers lurking in Apocrypha

What you need to know

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is the next big expansion for the ongoing MMORPG, and a core part of the year-long Shadow over Morrowind story.

ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda Softworks shared a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, showing some of the areas players will explore and the deadly foes that are in store.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is slated to launch on June 5 for Windows PC and Mac, with the console versions arriving on June 20, 2023.

Knowledge is power, and the Daedric Lord Hermaeus Mora has plenty of both.

In a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Hermaeus Mora shares a glimpse into what's awaiting players in the expansion. With new areas to explore in both Morrowind and the realm of Apocrypha, there's plenty to explore, with dangerous threats lurking. You can check out the trailer below:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is a big expansion, introducing the new Arcanist class and dozens of hours of quests, but it's only one part of this year's adventure. Shadow over Morrowind already began with Scribes of Fate, which is available now, and the adventure will continue after the arrival of Necrom with some updates focused on quality-of-life updates.

Windows Central's take

This year's story is extra-interesting as someone who has always found Hermaeus Mora fascinating. Seeing the different threats the team at ZeniMax Online Studios has come up with is exciting, and while I'm looking forward to diving in with my Templar, I think I'll have to start an Arcanist as well.