The First Descendant Season 2 brings new heroes, holiday skins, and an epic new feature players have been asking for
New Descendants, story content, a dog companion, and additional customization options are all on the way to Nexon's free-to-play shooter.
What you need to know
- The First Descendant Season 2: Void Chaser is on the way, with developer and publisher Nexon bringing two new characters for players to use.
- Season 2 is also introducing a dog companion and holiday-themed skins, as well as introducing new customization options that allow players to paint their default skins and guns.
- The First Descendant Season 2 is slated to kick off on Dec. 5, 2024.
Get ready to loot for the holidays.
Developer and publisher Nexon shared new details on The First Descendant Season 2 on Friday. Titled Void Chaser, this season is offering a lot to the third-person looter-shooter, with a new storyline, dungeon, and main boss to tacke. It's also introducing two new characters for players to use alongside a canine follower.
The new male Descendant, Keelen Ayodele, is a brutal and fast Toxic user, while the new female Descendant, Ines Raya, is an electric user. Meanwhile, the dog is designed to be helpful when you're out and about, bringing you items from time to time. Naturally, you can pet the dog.
You can check out the reveal trailer for The First Descendant Season 2 below:
In the accompanying developer commentary, game director Minseok Joo and producer Lee Beom-jun explained more about exactly what players can expect from the game's big second season.
In addition to the new Descendants and dog, The First Descendant is getting a big new feature allowing players to paint their default skins and guns, meaning they'll no longer be limited to the same plain, identical look.
Players can also expect new skins, with plenty of options for different Descendants themed around the holidays, including Christmas and Lunar New Year skins.
Gearing up to hop into the holidays
The First Descendant drew some criticism in Season 1 with the perceived slow pace of content being added to the game.
Based on what we know is coming in Season 2, it's clear the developers are paying attention, with plans to grow the game substantially in the coming weeks and into the holiday period. Between the new features and skins, there's plenty that should keep players enjoying the core loop happy and even draw in some curious newcomers.
Naturally, we'll have to wait and see what the pace of everything looks like when the season actually kicks off. Right now, The First Descendant Season 2: Void Chaser is slated to begin on Dec. 5, 2024.
The First Descendant is currently available as a free-to-play game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.