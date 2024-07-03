(UPDATE) The First Descendant servers were on fire for a while, but they're starting to open up again

Don't panic, but everything seems to be on fire and there's no hope.

What you need to know

The First Descendant is a brand-new, MMORPG looter shooter that has been making waves in the video games community.

On day two of its official release, though, The First Descendant's servers experienced plenty of issues.

Many players reported being unable to connect to the game at all, and others reported sporadic disconnects even while in the middle of missions.

The First Descendant team has been working on these issues, and servers are starting to come back online now.

Recent updates

Descendants have been waiting for a long time to resume the war against the Vulgus, and it appears the gates are beginning to open once more. The First Descendant team at Nexon has confirmed that servers are coming back online and players will be able to attempt to connect again, but there is a caveat.

According to Nexon, the issue with Microsoft's Azure network still isn't 100% resolved, so some players may still experience server instability when playing The First Descendant. Hopefully, those issues are uncommon and are squashed quickly. Either way, it seems we're finally on the other side of The First Descendant's first descent into server hell.

If you want to get all the details on the entire situation, our original article and updates continue directly below.

(Update) 07/03(Wed) Notice of Game Connection Issues# PDT 2024.07.03(Wed) 12:05 – Server is opened now. MS Network is not completely recovered, you may experience unstable status of the serverJuly 3, 2024

Recent updates

Hours later, and we finally have our first proper update from The First Descendant team at Nexon. According to the update (which you can see below), the server outages still affecting the game were "mainly due" to an error with Microsoft's network. The use of the word "mainly" suggests there may be other issues that need to be resolved, too.

As for the rest of the update, it stands to reason that The First Descendant uses Microsoft Azure for its server infrastructure (alongside hundreds of other games, companies, and products). Apparently, an external issue on that end is contributing to The First Descendant server outage. The Nexon team is seemingly waiting for that issue to be resolved by Microsoft.

It's unclear if this is at all related to the Xbox Network server outage that occurred yesterday, which is linked directly below.

(Update) 07/03(Wed) Notice of Game Connection Issues# PDT 2024.07.03(Wed) 00:00 – We have found that Connection issue is mainly due to MS Network error and we are waiting for MS to recover. We will make notice once it’s recovered.July 3, 2024

Recent updates

Just so you don't believe I've abandoned you, here's a short update on The First Descendant server outage. For a while now, the game has been in an official maintenance mode started by the Nexon team, so you're not even able to get to the main menu.

This is the screen you'll get when you start The First Descendant, so the outage is intentional now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This offline maintenance mode is an intentional move by Nexon, and will likely continue until all backend server issues have been resolved, at which point the game will come back online.

Recent updates

Time for a rapid-fire update! Less than five minutes after this post was published, The First Descendant team at Nexon posted an update on Twitter (or X, whatever) acknowledging the ongoing server issues, so we're officially not hallucinating the outage. It seems the team is investigating the cause and working on a fix — hopefully, we don't have long to wait until the servers come back online.

We have noticed that game connections are temporarily unavailable. ■ Details- Game connection errorWe apologize for the inconvenience caused by this error. We are promptly working to identify the cause and resolve it. Once it’s resolved, we will make a prompt notice. pic.twitter.com/Qk98RZUhFBJuly 3, 2024

It seemed, for a moment, that The First Descendant would narrowly avoid the nearly unavoidable launch day issues of many major multiplayer game releases, but the effect was merely delayed. We're going into day two of this co-op looter shooter's existence, and the servers have taken a sudden turn for the worse, rendering many Descendants completely unable to enter Ingris.

To be precise, players first starting the game are experiencing a never-ending, repeated error code when first attempting to connect to the game servers and are unable to get past the main menu. Players who were in the game — even in the middle of a mission — experienced sudden disconnects, leaving them in the same places as players logging on for the first time today. It's unclear if all players are affected, but the outage is obvious on social media (and it affected the Windows Central team, too).

Right now, we're either waiting for the server issues to resolve themselves or for The First Descendant team at Nexon to acknowledge the issues and set about investigating a solution. So far, neither has happened, and there aren't any workarounds that we know off to sneak past the server outage.

This is the error code I got when I tried to log on to The First Descendant and play. (Image credit: Windows Central)

We'll keep you posted on the situation, though, as we're certainly interested in rejoining the battle, too. You can check out some of the other The First Descendant known issues and launch bugs for more problems players are encountering, but none are as egregious as a full-blown server outage.

Honestly, though, I did fully expect server issues to crop up sooner rather than later, so as long as The First Descendant team works diligently and transparently to restore the game it won't discount The First Descendant's chances of becoming one of the best Xbox games. It is frustrating, though, considering that the Xbox Network just experienced an outage yesterday.

When The First Descendant does come back online, be sure to check out our guide for setting up cross-play and cross-save in The First Descendant so you can play with your friends. If this is your first time tuning in, you may be better off with our The First Descendant character tier list or even our general purpose The First Descendant FAQ.

The servers may be down right now, but The First Descendant is now available on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, or PlayStation 5 or 4, and you can download it for free at Microsoft Store (Xbox).