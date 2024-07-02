The First Descendant character tier list: Best choices to play as

The First Descendant is the latest free-to-play looter-shooter game to be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This is a multiplayer game but with a focus on co-op rather than PVP. It offers a number of different characters to play, and each has their own role, skills, and unique ability or gear. Some of them even have Ultimate versions with increased stats, improved armor, and upgraded skills from their base versions, however, you usually have to work hard to unlock these variants.

What's more, each of The First Descendant's characters plays very differently and could be a good match for different peoples' play styles. It can be hard to determine who you should play as, so we've put together a The First Descendant character tier list to help you figure out who the best The First Descendant characters are to play as. Let's dive in!

The First Descendant Character tier list

You'll want to dive into The First Descendant yourself and determine which character feels best for you, but in general, this is how we think the characters stack up against each other.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Character S Bunny, Jayber, Valby, Kyle A Freyna, Gley, Ajax, Esiemo B Blair, Lepic, Enzo C Sharen, Viessa, Yujin

*This list is subject to change with patches and updates that might adjust game elements.

The First Descendant character info

The First Descendant is a multiplayer game that focuses on the co-operative experience. (Image credit: NEXON)

Now that you've seen our character tier list, learn more about each of The First Descendant characters' skills, attributes (if they have any), fighting style, and other details.

The following character stat information was sourced from The First Descendant character webpage. If you want to learn more about this co-op multiplayer, check out our The First Descendant FAQ.

The First Descendant: Ajax

Role: Tank

Tank Feature: A tanker who utilizes Void Energy. He leads the team with a Forcefield that protects allies while deflecting enemy attacks.

A tanker who utilizes Void Energy. He leads the team with a Forcefield that protects allies while deflecting enemy attacks. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Raley MK.5 Void Energy Battlesuit

How to play as Ajax: This big beast of a man is a tank who can take a lot of hits before getting into trouble. His Void Energy Battlesuit allows him to protect his allies, but he doesn't have the best mobility. When playing as Ajax, your goal is to stick near teammates so you can stun enemies and protect team members with forcefields when needed. Work together with a more offensive character at times or a more support-focused character to buoy the team and keep everyone in good shape.

Ajax is one of the initial characters you can choose on first playing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Event Horizon Acquires Void Energy after using skills. When the Void Energy reaches its maximum amount, it enhances skills and grants additional effects. Orbit Barrier (Dimension) Creates a shield in front of Ajax. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF. *If enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier Void Walk (Tech) Leaps into the air and lands on the ground to strike nearby enemies, stunning them. *If enhanced, Max Shield increases for a certain period of time Expulsion (Tech) Strikes nearby enemies, knocking them back. *If enhanced, knockback range and Max Shield are increased Hypercube (Dimension) Creates a dome-shaped shield. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF. *If enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier

Ult Ajax

Ult Ajax has improved stats over his base version (Image credit: Nexon)

The Ultimate version of Ajax (Ult Ajax) has increased stats, a more intense battlesuit, and improved skills.

Role: Tank

Tank Feature: Through the Ultimate Project, Ajax has gained immense power.

He leads the team with a Forcefield that protects allies while deflecting enemy attacks.

Through the Ultimate Project, Ajax has gained immense power. He leads the team with a Forcefield that protects allies while deflecting enemy attacks. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Ultimate Equipment, Territory Defense Specialized Battlesuit "Belief"

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Event Horizon Acquires Void Energy after using skills. When the Void Energy reaches its maximum amount, it enhances skills and grants additional effects. Orbit Barrier (Dimension) Creates a shield in front of Ajax. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF. *If enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier Void Walk (Tech) Leaps into the air and lands on the ground to strike nearby enemies, stunning them. *If enhanced, Max Shield increases for a certain period of time Expulsion (Tech) Strikes nearby enemies, knocking them back. *If enhanced, knockback range and Max Shield are increased Hypercube (Dimension) Creates a dome-shaped shield. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF. *If enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier

The First Descendant: Blair

Blair can shoot fire at enemies and cause burn damage. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: DoT Dealer (damage over time)

DoT Dealer (damage over time) Feature: A chef who deals continuous damage and who manipulates fire.

Gains energy by adjusting firepower. The hot dishes he throws traps the enemies eternally in a flame zone.

A chef who deals continuous damage and who manipulates fire. Gains energy by adjusting firepower. The hot dishes he throws traps the enemies eternally in a flame zone. Descendant Attribute: Fire

Fire Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Incendiary Pyric Release

How to play as Blair: With the power to shoot fire, Blair has the ability to burn enemies and inflict distant damage. However, his attacks don't induce as much damage as the game's DPS characters, which can make him feel ineffective (which is why we ranked him lower). Additionally, he needs to continually retrieve "Stoves in the battlefield" in order to replenish his MP gauge so he can continue to spout fire, which can feel tedious at times. As such, when playing as Blair, it's best to ignite the area and shoot flames so as to inflict burn damage on enemies. Pitmaster, specifically, increases your critical hit damage based on the number of Stoves on the battlefield. So, let loose that attack when Stoves are plentiful to increase the chances of dealing more damage and taking down enemies faster.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Pitmaster Critical Hit Damage increases when attacking enemies in Burn state. Critical Hit Chance increases depending on the number of Stoves in battlefield. Blaze Up (Dimension) Spurts flame to deal damage to nearby enemies and creates Stove. Stove inflicts constant damage and Burn effect to nearby enemies. Extinguish (Singular) Retrieves Stoves in the battlefield and restores Mana. Retrieving Stoves increases DEF for a short period of time. Burn Taste (Dimension) Spurts flames forward. Enemies near the flames’ arrival point are inflicted with constant damage and Burn effect. Deadly Cuisine (Dimension) Throws a large fireball forward. Large fireball splits into small fireballs causing extra explosion. Explosion damage inflicts Burn effect and creates Stove on the ground. Stove deals constant damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Burn effect.

The First Descendant: Bunny

Role: Nuker

Nuker Feature: A dealer of continuous damage who sprints while discharging electricity. The more she runs, the greater the electrical energy she accumulates, allowing her to release this energy in a powerful shockwave.

A dealer of continuous damage who sprints while discharging electricity. The more she runs, the greater the electrical energy she accumulates, allowing her to release this energy in a powerful shockwave. Descendant Attribute: Electric

Electric Exclusive Equipment: Biopower Conversion Device Suit

How to play as Bunny: None of The First Descendant characters are as popular as Bunny, and this isn't just due to her attractive design but her fun play style as well. To get the best playing experience as Bunny, you need to zip around the battlefield and build up your energy, then run over to an enemy and let that energy loose. Since she's all about speed, you need to keep an eye on cooldowns and utilize her attacks as often as possible. Move around constantly and come barreling down on your enemies to inflict AoE damage. Be aware that while Bunny is fantastic at taking down groups of enemies, she isn't as good against bosses. When taking on a boss, keep moving and do all you can to avoid taking damage. Otherwise, she'll be down before you know it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Rabbit Foot (Fusion) Charges Electricity when moving. Inflicts damage to nearby enemies when landing after a Double Jump. Thrill Bomb (Fusion) Summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and inflict them with Electrocute effect. Speed of Light (Singular) Sprint Speed increases significantly and acquires more Electricity. Lightning Emission (Singular) Moving around deals damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Electrocute effect. Maximum Power (Fusion) Shoots out electricity forward to inflict damage. Damage increases in proportion to skill duration.

Ult Bunny

Ult Bunny is more powerful than her base version and is a popular choice among players. (Image credit: Nexon)

The Ultimate version of Bunny (Ult Bunny) has increased stats, a "White Rabbit" battlesuit, and improved skills.

Role: Constant DPS (damage per second)

Constant DPS (damage per second) Feature: Through the Ultimate Project, Bunny has gained immense strength.

The more she runs, the greater the electrical energy she accumulates, allowing her to release this energy in a powerful shockwave.

Through the Ultimate Project, Bunny has gained immense strength. The more she runs, the greater the electrical energy she accumulates, allowing her to release this energy in a powerful shockwave. Descendant Attribute: Electric

Electric Exclusive Equipment: Ultimate Equipment, Ultra-lightweight Motile Battlesuit "White Rabbit".

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Rabbit Foot (Fusion) Charges Electricity when moving. Inflicts damage to nearby enemies when landing after a Double Jump. Thrill Bomb (Fusion) Summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and inflict them with Electrocute effect. Speed of Light (Singular) Sprint Speed increases significantly and acquires more Electricity. Lightning Emission (Singular) Moving around deals damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Electrocute effect. Maximum Power (Fusion) Shoots out electricity forward to inflict damage. Damage increases in proportion to skill duration.

The First Descendant: Enzo

Enzo helps his teammates out with the use of supply drones. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: Support

Support Feature: A supporter who uses supply drones. Commands the battlefield by supplying ammo to allies while launching long-range attacks with drones at the same time.

A supporter who uses supply drones. Commands the battlefield by supplying ammo to allies while launching long-range attacks with drones at the same time. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Inorganic Matter Spatial Awareness Summoning

How to play as Enzo: Since he's a major Support character, Enzo is best suited to those who like to focus on helping teammates rather than taking down enemies themselves. We ranked him significantly higher than Yujin (another Support character) because Enzo can actually heal himself as well as his friends, which is more rewarding as a player. He also does decent attack damage, so you won't be as at the mercy of your teammates when things go pear-shaped. That all said, when playing as Enzo, it's still best to stick around your main group and let them shield you from powerful enemies so you, in turn, can aid your comrades.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Shoot Support Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. This efficiency of this effect increases marginally with the number of Enzos in the squad. Efficiency increases when Enzo disarms the security of the Encrypted Vault, and rewards increase when this happens. Start Supply (Singular) Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Supplies bullets to allies that approach the Device. The Bullet Supplying Device can be used once by each ally, and disappears when everyone has used it or its duration ends. Explosive Drone (Dimension) Launches an Explosive Drone forward. The Explosive Drone explodes on contact with an enemy or a terrain object, dealing damage. Enhance Combat Suit (Dimension) Summons a Shield Recovery Comms. When the Shield Recovery Comms is first summoned, recovers Enzo's Energy Shield by a certain amount, then continues to recover the Energy Shield through Enhance Combat Suit effect. Perfect Support (Singular) Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and grants Perfect Support to allies. The Small Supply Ship attacks enemies in front while it is active, and when the skill ends, it fires a missile forward that causes a big explosion at its destination.

The First Descendant: Esiemo

Esiemo is all about dealing damage per second with the help of explosives. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: Burst DPS (deals a lot of damage in a short period of time via damage per second)

Burst DPS (deals a lot of damage in a short period of time via damage per second) Feature: A Burst DPS who handles explosives. Attaches bombs to enemies and detonates them at the right opportunity.

A Burst DPS who handles explosives. Attaches bombs to enemies and detonates them at the right opportunity. Descendant Attribute: Fire

Fire Exclusive Equipment: Arche Reactive Blast-Proof Suit

How to play as Esiemo: The suit he wears protects against his own explosions, so Esiemo can get up close with foes, lob explosives, and take enemies out quickly. As you might guess, this means he has to put himself in closer proximity to danger than some others on this list. His most satisfying attack is called Arche Explosion, which makes him move faster and smash into enemies. Once his movement period is up, he does a large attack that not only hurts foes but removes their buffs as well. To play Esiemo well, you'll want to run up close to enemies (but don't let them touch you), lob your explosives, and then back away while your enemies explode. Esiemo can be hard for some people to get the hang of since you're mainly just repeatedly working to get him up to his ultimate attack, but it's exhilarating being able to charge into enemies the way he does.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Adventitious Habit Drops a bomb on the ground when the shield is completely depleted. Time Bomb (Tech) Drops a bomb on the ground when the shield is completely depleted. Blast (Fusion) Instantly detonates attached bombs. Bomb damage increases with the number of attached bombs. Guided Landmine (Tech) Places a Guided Landmine at current location. Once placed, the Guided Landmine will fly to an enemy within its detection range and attach to it. Arche Explosion (Fusion) Starts moving forward fast. On collision with an enemy while charging, inflicts Knockback. When the movement ends, deals damage to nearby enemies and removes buffs from them. After the skill ends, Esiemo enters Madness state.

The First Descendant: Freyna

Freyna uses Toxic attacks to deal damage over time. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: DoT Dealer (damage over time)

DoT Dealer (damage over time) Feature: A continuous damage dealer who freely manipulates Venom. Utilizes the venomous substances produced by her body to trap enemies in swamps of toxins.

A continuous damage dealer who freely manipulates Venom. Utilizes the venomous substances produced by her body to trap enemies in swamps of toxins. Descendant Attribute: Toxic

Toxic Exclusive Equipment: Neutralization Suit

How to play as Freyna: This lady can be a real force to be reckoned with thanks to the fact that her toxic or poison attacks not only deal damage over time but can also poison an enemy and deal more damage that way. The only problem with her poison focus is that it requires her to stay within an AoE location so that her enemies are forced to interact with the poisons placed. Still, as long as you're quick to lay down a poisonous attack and then shoot enemies in the area, you should find her easy to work with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Contagion Links Increases Toxic Skill Power by the number of nearby enemies inflicted with Poison from Freyna's skill. Toxic Trauma (Tech) Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies. Defense Mechanism (Dimension) Significantly increases DEF. There is chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack. Decomposed Poison (Tech) Significantly increases DEF. There is chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack. Venomous Baptism (Tech) Changes current Firearm to Venom Baptism. Enemies hit with Venom Baptism bullets are inflicted with Room 0 Trauma.

The First Descendant: Gley

Role: Utility Dealer

Utility Dealer Feature: A dealer who becomes stronger the more she gnaws on herself. Unleashes the rage inside her to quickly subdue her enemies.

A dealer who becomes stronger the more she gnaws on herself. Unleashes the rage inside her to quickly subdue her enemies. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment: Variable Arche Firearm "Massacre"

How to play as Gley: Of all of the characters on this list, Gley is likely the best choice for gamers who really like a challenge. Rather than using shields like most other characters, she survives by recovering health whenever she makes a kill. In her base mode, she doesn't inflict all that much damage. So, in order to play effectively, you really need to take enemies down and keep your health up. To do that, you're going to have to make sure you regularly turn on her Frenzied mode, which makes her attacks more powerful in exchange for reducing the amount of health she recovers per kill. Basically, whenever you find yourself in trouble, it's probably time to activate Frenzied mode until you don't feel quite so overwhelmed. If your health does get low, make sure to stick to teammates until your health comes back up.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Thirst Creates Life Spheres upon killing enemies. Recovers HP and stores Power of Life when absorbing Life Spheres. Frenzied (Singular) Consumes HP to enter Berserk mode. In Berserk mode, long distance weapon’s ATK and Penetration increase. Life Siphon (Dimension) Deals damage to nearby enemies and restores HP. In Berserk mode, damage increases; in Normal mode, damage inflicted by enemies decreases for a certain period of time. Increased Sensory (Singular) Her Increased Sensory adds an infinite ammo effect for a certain amount of time during Frenzy, and when in a Non-Frenzied state, increases Movement Speed and HP Recovery during which Life Sphere generation is increased. Massacre (Dimension) Changes current Firearm to Massacre. Adds additional skill damage during Frenzied state, and inflicts Stun effect on hit enemies.

Ult Gley

Ult Gley is an improved version of standard Gley, with better stats and skills. (Image credit: Nexon)

The Ultimate version of Gley (Ult Gley) has increased stats, a "Deathseer" battlesuit, and improved skills.

Role: DPS (damage per second)

DPS (damage per second) Feature: Through the Ultimate Project, Gley has gained immense strength. She becomes stronger the more she gnaws on herself. She unleashes the rage inside her to quickly subdue her enemies.

Through the Ultimate Project, Gley has gained immense strength. She becomes stronger the more she gnaws on herself. She unleashes the rage inside her to quickly subdue her enemies. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment: Ultimate Equipment, Life Energy Absorbing Battlesuit "Deathseer".

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Thirst Creates Life Spheres upon killing enemies. Recovers HP and stores Power of Life when absorbing Life Spheres. Frenzied (Singular) Consumes HP to enter Berserk mode. In Berserk mode, long distance weapon’s ATK and Penetration increase. Life Siphon (Dimension) Deals damage to nearby enemies and restores HP. In Berserk mode, damage increases; in Normal mode, damage inflicted by enemies decreases for a certain period of time. Increased Sensory (Singular) Her Increased Sensory adds an infinite ammo effect for a certain amount of time during Frenzy, and when in a Non-Frenzied state, increases Movement Speed and HP Recovery during which Life Sphere generation is increased. Massacre (Dimension) Changes current Firearm to Massacre. Adds additional skill damage during Frenzied state, and inflicts Stun effect on hit enemies.

The First Descendant: Jayber

Jayber places powerful turrets that are powerful enough to take down groups of foes and imposing bosses. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: Utility Dealer

Utility Dealer Feature: A utility-type DPS who uses turrets. Summons turrets for assault and recovery respectively. When the turrets are enhanced by multi-purpose guns, he can fight more efficiently.

A utility-type DPS who uses turrets. Summons turrets for assault and recovery respectively. When the turrets are enhanced by multi-purpose guns, he can fight more efficiently. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment: Arche-Sensitive Electronic Network System

How to play as Jayber: This guy is basically a piece of tech himself, which allows him to place turrets around the battlefield. This makes him an excellent choice for going against groups of enemies or just one powerful boss. However, to play effectively, you'll want to stay near your turrets and attack the foes that approach it. As such, you'll need to be strategic when determining where to place your gadgets. He really is one of the very best characters to play in The First Descendant.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Turret Sync ATK increases when assault turret and medical turret are both summoned. Assault Turret (Dimension) Summons an assault turret to attack the enemy. If enhanced, it launches attacks into nearby area. Medical Turret (Dimension) Summons a medical turret to heal allies and distract enemies. If enhanced, it restores Mana. Multi-Purpose Gun (Singular) Changes gun to a Multi-Purpose Gun. If hit by a Multi-Purpose Gun, turret enters an enhanced state. Reactivate (Singular) Changes gun to a Multi-Purpose Gun. If hit by a Multi-Purpose Gun, turret enters an enhanced state.

The First Descendant: Kyle

Kyle is a basically a tank with better maneuverability and Magnetic Force abilities. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: Bruiser

Bruiser Feature: A damage dealing tank who generates and manipulates magnetic fields. Creates a Barrier or radiates Magnetic Force to push enemies back and serves as a strong shield for his teammates.

A damage dealing tank who generates and manipulates magnetic fields. Creates a Barrier or radiates Magnetic Force to push enemies back and serves as a strong shield for his teammates. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment: Flying Suit with Superconductivity Thrusters

How to play as Kyle: Of the characters on this list, Kyle is one of the most satisfying to play as. He's tank-like, which means he can take a lot of damage before going down. He's not intended to be the heaviest hitter in the pack, but he can deal more damage than Ajax, and he's honestly more useful thanks to his Magnetic Force abilities. His suit even helps him fly around, which can help him get out of tricky areas or come to the aid of his teammates. If you're playing as Kyle, then you need to act as a shield — jump in front of enemies, distract powerful foes with your attacks, and protect your team when needed. You'll be especially well-liked if you help restore other players' shields each time they inevitably break.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Experienced Technician Kyle acquires Magnetic Force through skills. When his shield is completely depleted, he recovers shield and Magnetic Force over a certain period of time. Repulsion Dash (Tech) Dashes towards enemies, dealing damage and recovering Magnetic Force. Magnetic Bulwark (Dimension) Creates a frontal Barrier to protect against enemy attacks. Recovers Magnetic Force depending on the type of projectile blocked. Magnetism Spurt (Dimension) When damaged, Magnetic Force is reduced instead of HP or Shields. After a certain period of time, Magnetic Force detonates to deal damage around him. Superconductivity Thrusters (Tech) Allows him to fly. When landing, deals damage in an area around his landing zone, consuming all accumulated Magnetic Force. The damage dealt is proportional to the amount of Magnetic Force consumed.

The First Descendant: Lepic

Role: DPS (damage per second)

DPS (damage per second) Feature: A dealer who uses grenades to attack. Clears the battlefield with his Tactical Prosthetic Arm and grenades which boast a powerful performance.

A dealer who uses grenades to attack. Clears the battlefield with his Tactical Prosthetic Arm and grenades which boast a powerful performance. Descendant Attribute: Fire

Fire Exclusive Equipment: Arche Drive Tactical Prosthetic Arm

How to play as Lepic: While he is no means a bad character to play as, Lepic is a bit more on the bland side of play. That said, he's basically the all-rounder. He doesn't have the heaviest attacks, and he doesn't have the best defense, but you can last a decent length of time against foes during play sessions. As such, he's a good choice for people who are just starting to get a feel for the game. To play efficiently as Lepic, make sure to regularly alternate between the kinds of grenades at your disposal. Some grenades inflict burning damage while others do AoE damage, so pay attention to cooldowns and make sure to replenish AoE damage areas when that cooldown goes away, and you'll be able to take enemies down easily enough.

Lepic's power comes from grenades. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Close Call There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle. Grenade (Tech) Throws a grenade forward at the enemy. ※ Extra Burns when Overclock is active. Overclock (Singular) Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration. Traction Grenade (Singular) Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range. Overkill (Tech) Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage. ※ Extra Burns when Overclock is active.

Ult Lepic

Ult Lepic is more powerful than his base version. (Image credit: Nexon)

The Ultimate version of Lepic (Ult Lepic) has increased stats, an "Indomitable Knight infantry system, and improved skills.

Role: DPS (damage per second)

DPS (damage per second) Feature: Through the Ultimate Project, Lepic has gained immense power.

Clears the battlefield with his Tactical Prosthetic Arm and grenades which boast a powerful performance.

Through the Ultimate Project, Lepic has gained immense power. Clears the battlefield with his Tactical Prosthetic Arm and grenades which boast a powerful performance. Descendant Attribute: Fire

Fire Exclusive Equipment: Ultimate Equipment, "Indomitable Knight" Mobile Infantry System

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Close Call There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle. Grenade (Tech) Throws a grenade forward at the enemy. *Extra Burns when Overclock is active. Overclock (Singular) Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration. Traction Grenade (Singular) Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range. Overkill (Tech) Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage. *Extra Burns when Overclock is active.

The First Descendant: Sharen

Sharen is an assassin that can user her Camouflage abilities to turn invisible. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: Close-Range Dealer

Close-Range Dealer Feature: An assassin-type melee dealer with Electric Arche.

Using camouflage, she can close the distance to her enemies whenever she desires, and ambush enemies anytime, anywhere.

An assassin-type melee dealer with Electric Arche. Using camouflage, she can close the distance to her enemies whenever she desires, and ambush enemies anytime, anywhere. Descendant Attribute: Electric

Electric Exclusive Equipment: Arche Drive Full-Body Prosthetic Colon:00

How to play as Sharen: In all honesty, Sharen's attack style feels rather out of place in The First Descendant. She is an assassin who can turn invisible and is built for stealth, which sounds cool, but the hectic looter-shooter environment doesn't really feel conducive to her play style. As such, she isn't as satisfying to play as some of the other characters on this list. If you do decide to play as Sharen, you'll need to sneak up on enemies that haven't noticed you, get within close range, and then let out your powerful attacks. If you've been noticed, you'll want to stick around your teammates, take down enemies together, and try to make quick attacks before jumping back to safety.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Assassinator Damage increases when attacking enemy that is not attacking Sharen. Killing enemies with a skill in Ambush state resets cooldown for Active Camouflage. Cutoff Beam (Fusion) Attacks enemy with electric blade to deal damage and inflict them with Electrocute effect. Active Camouflage (Dimension) Hides from enemies. When attacking or using skills, Active Camouflage state ends immediately, regardless of time remaining. When Active Camouflage state ends, Sharen enters Ambush mode, increasing damage of the next attack. Impact Rounds (Dimension) Launches built-in explosives forward from the arm to stun enemies. Flash Shortsword (Fusion) Targets enemies within aiming range, and throws multiple knives to attack them. Knives explode to inflict enemies with damage and Electrocute effect.

The First Descendant: Valby

Role: Constant DPS (damage per second)

Constant DPS (damage per second) Feature: A dealer of continuous damage who moves around freely through her Water Arche. A terrifying torrent to her enemies, she's always a refreshing ocean wave to her teammates.

A dealer of continuous damage who moves around freely through her Water Arche. A terrifying torrent to her enemies, she's always a refreshing ocean wave to her teammates. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment: Arche-Hydro Symbiosuit

How to play as Valby: Strangely enough, Valby uses water skills to take down her foes, but she technically is a "non-attribute" character. Still, her Area of Effect (AoE) attacks like Bubble Bullet are rather powerful against groups of enemies, and she can last a decent amount of time against enemy attacks, which makes her one of the very best characters to play as in The First Descendant. That all said, she isn't as good of a choice when going up against one powerful boss, so you'll want to keep moving around and work together with your teammates when in those situations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Ice Sphere Creates an Ice Sphere floating around her body when inflicting enemies with the Ice Shackle effect, proportional to the effect stage. The Ice Sphere will automatically fly towards nearby enemies and deal damage to the target and its surroundings. Frost Shards (Fusion) Fires an exploding Ice Beam, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle around the area it hits. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 1 stage when hit / Increases by 2 stages if hit by the exploding area Frost Road (Fusion) Increases Running Speed and Shield, and creates Ice Sheets on the ground where Viessa stands. When enemies come into contact with these Ice Sheets, they are inflicted with Ice Shackle. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages Cold Snap (Fusion) Releases an arc of cold air in front, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages Blizzard (Tech) Creates a snowstorm that explodes over time, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle on enemies caught within. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 3 stages when hit / Increases by 4 stages if hit by the exploding area

The First Descendant: Viessa

Role: Debuffer (makes enemies weaker)

Debuffer (makes enemies weaker) Feature: Through the Ultimate Project, Viessa has gained immense power. She uses Chill to freeze enemies in place, unleashing Cold Snap-like attacks as she weaves her way between them.

Through the Ultimate Project, Viessa has gained immense power. She uses Chill to freeze enemies in place, unleashing Cold Snap-like attacks as she weaves her way between them. Descendant Attribute: Chill

Chill Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Ultimate Equipment, Emission-type Arche Battlesuit "Absolute-Zero".

How to play as Viessa: She might not be the strongest character, but Viessa has speed going for her. To play well, you'll want to move Viessa quickly, get in a few attacks, and then keep moving. Remember, her focus is as a debuffer, so chill those enemies and allow your teammates to get in the more powerful attacks. Together, you'll be able to take foes down pretty easily. Since using Viessa effectively requires more cooperation with a teammate, we ranked her lower on our tier list. She can be a good choice for some but might be frustrating for others to play.

Viessa might be a more difficult choice for a first play than Ajax or Lepic. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Ice Sphere Creates an Ice Sphere floating around her body when inflicting enemies with the Ice Shackle effect, proportional to the effect stage. The Ice Sphere will automatically fly towards nearby enemies and deal damage to the target and its surroundings. Frost Shards (Fusion) Fires an exploding Ice Beam, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle around the area it hits. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 1 stage when hit / Increases by 2 stages if hit by the exploding area Frost Road (Fusion) Increases Running Speed and Shield, and creates Ice Sheets on the ground where Viessa stands. When enemies come into contact with these Ice Sheets, they are inflicted with Ice Shackle. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages Cold Snap (Fusion) Releases an arc of cold air in front, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages Blizzard (Tech) Creates a snowstorm that explodes over time, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle on enemies caught within. *Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 3 stages when hit / Increases by 4 stages if hit by the exploding area

Ult Viessa has better stats than her base version. (Image credit: Nexon)

The Ultimate version of Viessa (Ult Viessa) has increased stats, an "Absolute-Zero" battlesuit, and improved skills.

Role: Debuffer (makes enemies weaker)

Debuffer (makes enemies weaker) Feature: A debuffer who uses Chill at will. She uses Chill to freeze enemies in place, unleashing Cold Snap-like attacks as she weaves her way between them.

A debuffer who uses Chill at will. She uses Chill to freeze enemies in place, unleashing Cold Snap-like attacks as she weaves her way between them. Descendant Attribute: Chill

Chill Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Ultimate Equipment, Emission-type Arche Battlesuit "Absolute-Zero".

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Ice Sphere Creates an Ice Sphere floating around her body when inflicting enemies with the Ice Shackle effect, proportional to the effect stage. The Ice Sphere will automatically fly towards nearby enemies and deal damage to the target and its surroundings. Frost Shards (Fusion) Fires an exploding Ice Beam, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle around the area it hits. ※ Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 1 stage when hit / Increases by 2 stages if hit by the exploding area Frost Road (Fusion) Increases Running Speed and Shield, and creates Ice Sheets on the ground where Viessa stands. When enemies come into contact with these Ice Sheets, they are inflicted with Ice Shackle. ※ Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages Cold Snap (Fusion) Releases an arc of cold air in front, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle. ※ Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages Blizzard (Tech) Creates a snowstorm that explodes over time, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle on enemies caught within. ※ Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 3 stages when hit / Increases by 4 stages if hit by the exploding area

The First Descendant: Yujin

Yujin is mainly a support character who heals others. (Image credit: Nexon)

Role: Support

Support Feature: A healer supporter who uses his select drones to heal allies. He heals allies and grants them beneficial buffs after determining the distance between the allies and him.

A healer supporter who uses his select drones to heal allies. He heals allies and grants them beneficial buffs after determining the distance between the allies and him. Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Non-Attribute Exclusive Equipment: Cellular Regeneration Boost Factor Generator

How to play as Yujin: Of all of The First Descendant characters, Yujin is a rather difficult character to play as due to the fact that he is basically an all out Support character who can't really do much for himself. For instance, when playing as Yujin, you can heal others but cannot replenish your own health, which can be frustrating for some players (this is why we ranked him so low on our tier list). This being the case, you really need to buddy up with a more offensive character and stay by their side. Then, heal up those around you when they need it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Description Stop Overreacting Significantly reduces the time to rescue allies. Targets rescued by Yujin increases to Max HP for a certain period of time. Solidarity Healing (Singular) Summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them. Recovers target and increases their ATK through an Accelerant effect upon dismissal. Restructure Serum (Fusion) Fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing DEF and inflicting Allergy. When attacking enemies with Allergy, heals nearby allies and grants additional healing to allies who kill the enemy. Stimulant Spray (Singular) Grants Stimulation to allies. While Stimulation is active, incoming DMG is reduced and recovery is received when Stimulation ends. Hyperreactive Healing Ground (Fusion) Heals self and allies, granting Purification and Immunity to remove and prevent debuffs. Additional recovery is based on the number of allies and enemies within range. Yujin is granted Hyper Activity effect, increasing his ATK and skill power.

Figure out who you want to play as

You could argue that every character in The First Descendant is a good character, but they all play a little differently. As such, you want to pick the character that best fits your personal play style. Additionally, some characters might be amazing when it comes to fighting bosses but might not be as good of a choice when engaging with PVE modes. As such, you'll need to get a feel for how each character plays and determine who is the best choice for you.

As of the launch of The First Descendant, there are 14 characters to choose from, with five of those characters having Ult versions that can be unlocked as you play and grind away. Nexon also has additional characters planned, so you might find that one of the new characters released down the road suits your play style better.

The First Descendant character FAQ