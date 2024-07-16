The newest VALORANT patch lets you bet on esports matches, fixes aim assist on console, and makes Abyss less annoying

What you need to know

Riot Games has released VALORANT 9.01 across all platforms, including Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

There are plenty of bug fixes and optimizations included in this patch, including for the new Abyss map.

Console players are also getting lots of attention, like recent Agent tweaks and some aim assist fixes.

Finally, Riot has teased the upcoming RGX Bundle, a new premium weapon set featuring the Outlaw, Sherriff, and a new Karambit.

The VALORANT train never stops chugging along, and Riot Games has added more fuel to the engine. Patch update 9.01 is rolling out to players now, and while you shouldn't expect any new weapons, Agents, or maps in this minor release, there are still plenty of fixes, improvements, and changes. The update is releasing simultaneously across Windows PC and the new console version.

One notable new feature included in VALORANT 9.01 is the arrival of Pick 'Ems Beta, which will be a part of VALORANT Champions 2024. Specifically, it'll debut on July 26 alongside the impending Champions Seoul event. Pick 'Ems allows players to predict advancing teams during the Champions event, and can earn unique points for correctly guessing exact placements. When the Playoffs Stage arrives next patch, players can fill out full double elimination brackets for even more potential rewards.

Finally, VALORANT players can earn rewards just for playing, comparing themselves to the best esports players and creators. The highest performing players participating here can earn exclusive rewards. It's an interesting way to get more VALORANT players invested in the game's bustling esports community, and does technically avoid being "gambling" because you're betting for in-game points and rewards.

VALORANT Premier has fixed an issue preventing players in the IBIT zone from completing matches, and has rolled out some changes to grant additional points and ways to qualify for playoffs later on in the season. Of course, there are plenty of fixes beside the esports portion of VALORANT.

New VALORANT fixes include removing a Neon exploit that allowed her to equip even faster than intended out of a slide, fixes for issues affecting certain settings not being properly applied in-game, and a ton of optimizations for the new Abyss map. Cypher's Spycam has had its spots cleaned up, Wingman is smarter at navigating Abyss to plant the Spike, player and ability collisions are less annoying, and more.

On console, players can now freely rebind Ability buttons, the recent Agent nerfs and buffs like Neon's slide re-equip speed being increased, Raze's Blast Pack horizontal force being decreased, and ISO's Double Tap duration being decreased are now applied to console, Lotus is returning to the map pool, and a multitude of issues affecting aim assist not being applied correctly with certainly abilities or being incorrectly applied with others have been fixed. Social features have also been improved, with superior visibility for party invites and party chat.

There are still some known issues, though, resulting in Surrender and Remake features being disabled. The Deathmatch game mode is also unavailable. Riot Games is still working on fixes for these features, so they'll be restored to console players soon.

Slightly separate from the VALORANT 9.01 patch update, Riot Games has also teased the next upcoming premium cosmetic bundle. The current weapons bundle in VALORANT is Evori Dreamwings, which has become extremely popular due to its unique animations and VFX. The next bundle is a little more modest, but still looks to be a great option for players. The new RGX Bundle includes an Outlaw, a Sheriff, and a brand-new Karambit, all decked out in dynamic RGB lighting that changes as you inspect, fire, reload, and more.

The VALORANT 9.01 patch update is now available, so you'll likely need to download the update before jumping into a new Ranked match. If you're curious about VALORANT on console, we have an in-depth VALORANT for Xbox FAQ that includes everything you need to know. I've been playing VALORANT on Xbox Series X, and I've been really impressed by how well this PC-centric competitive shooter has translated to the controller.