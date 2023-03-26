The one Diablo 4 tip I wish I knew before I started playing

Recently, players finally got an opportunity to try out Diablo 4, the latest entry in Blizzard's iconic hack-and-slash franchise, thanks to the arrival of its beta. In it, both the Prologue and Act 1 of the game's campaign are playable, as are each of its classes. As they make their way to the beta's level 25 cap, fans can explore the wintry Fractured Peaks region, experiment with class builds, and engage with Diablo 4's gear progression system.

That last aspect of the game has some interesting depth. It's reasonable to assume that weapons and armor pieces with higher Item Power, Damage Per Second, and Armor values will always be better in Diablo 4, but veterans of the series know otherwise. These numbers do matter, but in most situations, gear with lower base stats but bonuses and special effects that complement your build will outperform items that appear better at a glance. Green numbers don't tell the whole story.

I kept this in mind while playing the Early Access beta, carefully reading the descriptions of each piece of loot to make sure I took advantage of as many synergies with my skills as possible. ARPGs like Diablo have a lot of words and numbers to sift through, though, and because of that, it's easy to gloss over potentially important details while you're trying to inspect and compare drops.

If you care about optimizing your gear, enabling Advanced Tooltip Compare is a must. (Image credit: Windows Central)

During my Barbarian playthrough in this weekend's Open Beta, however, I made a discovery: there's an incredibly helpful setting tucked away in Diablo 4's menus that makes figuring out which gear you should use a much easier process. That setting is Advanced Tooltip Compare, and enabling it allows you to instantly see every effect you'd both gain (green text) and lose (red text) when comparing a piece of gear in your inventory to what you currently have equipped. Additionally, if the items being compared improve the same skill or offer the same type of benefit, colored text will indicate which piece of gear has more potent versions of those bonuses.

I sorely wish I knew about this feature back when I was playing the Early Access beta, as using it to optimize gear setups with my other characters would have saved me a lot of time and effort. Instead of trying to keep track of granular stat changes and various affixes in my head, I could have simply used the functionality of Advanced Tooltip Compare to get a clear and concise overview of every difference between compared items.

You can enable Advanced Tooltip Compare in the Gameplay tab of the Diablo 4 options menu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You can find and use Advanced Tooltip Compare by navigating to the Gameplay tab in Diablo 4's options menu. Once you turn it on and save your changes, you're good to go. While you're there, consider activating Advanced Tooltip Information as well. It shows additional details like item property ranges (for example, you might see that an item with "11% Critical Strike Damage" actually has a range from 9-14%, determined on a per-hit basis by random rolls), as well as the Lucky Hit Chance of each of your active skills. Advanced Tooltip Information also indicates whether effects applied to you by your skills are additive ([+]) or multiplicative ([x]).

Turning on Advanced Tooltip Information is ultimately only useful if you care about getting into the minutiae of your builds, but Advanced Tooltip Compare is something everyone should be taking advantage of when they play Diablo 4. Make sure you enable it.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023, with the Open Beta expected to run from March 24-27 for all players. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in now that the beta is live.