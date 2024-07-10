The studio behind 'Guilty Gear' is working on a modern revival of a classic beat em' up for Xbox and PC

The heroes of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons squaring up against bad guys

Arc System Works has announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, that they working on a new 3D Double Dragon action game for consoles and PC.

Double Dragon is a long-running series of side-scrolling beat em' ups that Arc System Systems Works acquired the rights to in 2015.

This new Double Dragon game is scheduled to launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2025.

Update (10/07/2024): New screenshots of the new 3D Double Dragon game have been spotted in Weekly Famitsu as shared by @HDKirin on X, giving us a brief look at what the game will look like. While the realistic graphics aren't as extravagantly stylized as I thought they were going to be, these screenshots are likely of an early version of the Double Dragon.

It is possible that this game's presentation could change over the course of its development cycle and the final product will look totally different by the time it releases in 2025.

Original Post: On July 10, 2024, Arc System Works announced in the latest issue of Japan's famous video game magazine, Weekly Famitsu, that they have begun development for a new 3D entry in the Double Dragon series.

According to an excerpt from the magazine taken by internet user 'Ryokutya2089' and translated by Gematsu (via @Wario64 on X), this new Double Dragon game will launch in 2025 and will be heading for all Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and PC. However, there's no word on if this new game is coming to Xbox Game Pass yet or which PC platform it will be coming to.

In addition, according to Gematsu's translation of Arc System Works' announcement, this game will faithfully recreate the excitement of classic, old-school action side-scrollers with modernized controls and difficulty settings, while incorporating Arc System Works' many years of experience developing fighting games.

Also, iconic Double Dragon characters like Billy and Jimmy Lee, Roper, Abobo, and more will appear in this game with new stylized 3D looks.

A new Double Dragon game with the crazy animation style and complex gameplay mechanics of Guilty Gear? Sign me up!

Arc System Works is known for creating some of the craziest anime fighting games in the business like the Guilty Gear series, Dragonball FighterZ, Blazblue, and more. Those first two mentioned in particular are critically acclaimed for their in-depth combat systems that allow players to link insanely long combos, and superb presentation that blends 2D and 3D animation so well, you can't even tell the difference anymore.

The idea of Arc System Works taking the animation style and gameplay of something like Guilty Gear, and applying it to create a 3D Dragon Dragon game sounds like a dream come true for beat em' up fans like myself.

I recently became a fan of the Double Dragon franchise after reviewing the sublime Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons in 2023. While Arc System Works didn't develop Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, it did offer feedback to its developer Secret Base, and its publishers Maximum Entertainment and Joystick, to help ensure its quality was up to standards, which paid off in spades.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was a fantastic beat em' up that had a large cast of fun playable characters, a complex combat system, tons of difficulty settings, and roguelike elements to keep subsequent playthroughs fresh.

If Arc System Works can recapture the magic of that title in a 3D plane with the same animation quality and gameplay complexity you'd find in Guilty Gear Xrd, Guilty Gear Strive, or Dragonball FighterZ, we could potentially see one of the next best Xbox games in the action genre.

However, it's too early to tell at this point as we don't have screenshots or trailers for this upcoming Xbox title yet. So we're going to have to wait until potentially next year to find out more information when this upcoming PC title launches sometime in 2025 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

In the meantime, I recommend playing Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons to kill time while you wait for more news on the 3D Double Dragon game as it is a must-have for beat em' up fans. It even recently got a free DLC update that added more playable characters, online co-op, two new game modes, and more.