This Xbox and PC exclusive Pokémon-like game where you save monsters now has a release date (and it's soon!)

What you need to know

11 bit Studios has announced the release date for an upcoming Pokémon-like action-adventure game coming soon exclusively to Xbox and PC called Creatures of Ava.

This game is unique take on the monster-catching sub-genre where you befriend animals to tame them instead of fighting them, and work together to save the planet of Ava from being ruined by an infectious plague called 'the withering'.

Creatures of Ava is scheduled to launch on August 7, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

On June 19, 2024, a new trailer was unveiled by 11 bit Studios for an upcoming game created by Spanish developers Inverge Studios and Chibig called Creatures of Ava. This charming little title is a wholesome, peaceful take on the monster-catching sub-genre of action-adventures inspired by Nintendo's Pokémon where you tame monsters by befriending them instead of forcibly catching them through battle.

The trailer reveals that Creatures of Ava will be released on August 7, 2024, exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one.

Creatures of Ava has you play as Vic, an intrepid space explorer that just arrived on Ava, a beautiful world filled with gorgeous environments, peaceful civilisations, and magical wildlife. However, all is not well as a horrible plague called 'the withering' has suddenly appeared and is rotting everything in its path.

To save Ava from this infection, you must travel across the world and many its biomes to find a cure. Along the way, you will use Vic's healing powers and negotiation skills to make friends with the locals and creatures of Ava and enlist their aid to help you solve puzzles, traverse platforms, and purge the planet of corruption.

Do you have what it takes to save Ava and its beautiful creatures?

As a fan of Pokémon-like games such as Monster Hunter Stories, Cassette Beasts, and Nexomon: Extinction, Creatures of Ava has me intrigued with its colorful monster-saver approach, especially when contrasted with violent, unhinged titles like Palworld.

However, will Creatures of Ava be able to capture the gaming audience's imaginations and hearts with its unconventional gameplay approach and become one of the best Xbox Games? Join Vic on her quest to save Ava to find out when Creatures of Ava launches on August 7, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Creatures of Ava The lush world of Ava is slowly decaying and only you have the power to save it. Explore diverse locales, befriend beautiful creatures, and heal the land of corruption in this non-violent take on Pokémon-like games. Wishlist at: Steam | Xbox | GOG | Epic Games Store