Valve has seriously dropped the price of the OG Steam Deck, shaving $200 off the best model — a moment of silence for anyone who bought a refurbed unit

Today Valve announced a new OLED version of its popular Steam Deck, which launches November 16.

The OLED Steam Deck will launch with a similar pricing structure to the old LCD range, meaning the price of the OG Steam Deck has now been cut significantly. You can now get the top model LCD Steam Deck for a $200 discount.

The 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models are priced at $349/$399/$449 respectively.

The Steam Deck burst onto the scene in February 2022 and has been a roaring success for Valve, with over one million units sold by its first birthday earlier this year. Today in a surprise announcement, Valve has dropped details on the Steam Deck OLED, which will be available for preorder from November 16. Following the announcement of the new and improved Steam Deck coming soon with it's better screen, lighter body, and better battery life, Valve has also announced they are discontinuing the 64GB and 512GB models of the original LCD unit.



As part of this revelation, all three LCD models are being offered at discounted prices, with the most noteworthy being the $200 reduction on the top-tier 512GB model, now priced at an enticing $449.

All three models are discounted, and there are no differences in frame rates or graphics quality between the three, its mainly a question of storage. You can get:

64GB for $399 $349

$349 256GB for $529 $399 (with SSD for speedy storage)

$399 (with SSD for speedy storage) 512GB for $649 $449 (with SSD, premium anti-glare glass and exclusive carrying case)

The initial launch of the Steam Deck in 2022 marked a pivotal moment in PC gaming, capturing the attention of gamers worldwide due to its versatility and seamless execution of AAA games. The Steam Deck's popularity persisted even at its original price point, resulting in scarcity and waitlists for stock throughout 2022. Anticipating a similar demand for the upcoming Steam Deck OLED, it's clear that Valve's handheld gaming device continues to be highly sought after.



Despite the allure of the upgraded models, the original Steam Deck remains a formidable gaming kit. Many owners, including myself, cherish their devices and may not be in a hurry to upgrade.



The Steam Deck housed in the Jsaux RGB dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Personally, my Steam Deck has been through quite a journey; it's been taken apart and rehoused in an Atomic Purple coffin (because I broke it) and then lovingly fixed and brought back to life just in time for me to enjoy Baldur's Gate 3. I wouldn't be without it. Given the current discounted prices, I find myself tempted to buy another unit, perhaps to experiment with fitting RGB lights from JSAUX that have been gathering dust in my cupboard. Of course, there's also a wealth of fantastic Steam Deck accessories available for those who prefer not to tinker with their units.

The OG Steam Deck is still worth it's weight in gold

New models being announced is always the best time to jump on deals on older stock, and just because the OLED version is on the horizon, it doesn't make the OG Steam Deck any less special, any less a moment in handheld history. Hopefully, we'll now see the price drop on the refurbished units, but I can't help but feel a bit of pain for anyone who jumped on a refurb in the last couple of months now that the brand-new models are enjoying up to $200 discount.



Either way we look forward to this next chapter in Valve's handheld history. And while the allure of new cutting-edge screens and sleek improvements is undeniable, let's not forget the enduring charm of the original Steam Deck. Its legacy will live on etched in the chronicles of gaming history. The original Steam Deck pushed the needle, and it's worth every cent. Not to mention miles cheaper than the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, more so now with these crazy discounts.