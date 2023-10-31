Lenovo Legion Go is available now, pick one up to experience the best screen in a handheld

What you need to know

The Lenovo Legion Go is now available for order at retailers.

Best Buy and Lenovo both have them in stock, with shipping taking a few days.

If you have a Micro Center local to you, check out their SSD upgrade promotions.

Today's the day! The Lenovo Legion Go is finally available to buy.

A short while back, we were able to get a hands-on preview of the Lenovo Legion Go before its official release. We were excited by the 144 Hz 8.8-inch QHD IPS screen that sets the Legion Go apart from its competition. We also recently covered that Microcenter is offering SSD upgrades for the Lenovo Legion Go in-store, where they will swap the SSD for you up to 2TB.

If you're looking to pick up a Lenovo Legion Go, we have some options for stores that still have them in stock.

Lenovo Legion Go Running Windows and having up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme w/ RDNA Graphics and an 8.8-inch QHD IPS at 144Hz, the Lenovo Legion Go offers power and portability with a great screen.

Places to buy: Lenovo (US) | Best Buy (US)

Lenovo Legion Go Price: $700 or $750

Display: 8.8-inch QHD IPS (IPS)

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Processor: Up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Memory: 16GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242

Upscaling: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

One of the other unique features that the Lenovo Legion Go brings to the handheld PC market is the ability to detach the controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. The right controller can even be used as a stand-up mouse through what they call FPS mode. FPS mode is a hardware feature that lets you use the right controller as a joystick-like accessory, which is a very interesting design choice.

In our preview, we didn't get to do any benchmarks, but we were able to play Hot Wheels and Powerwash Simulator, which both performed great at native resolution at 60 fps.

The Lenovo Legion Go does have a few issues, but the overall sentiment online is that it's a great option for handheld PC gamers who want to be immersed in their gaming with a bigger, more vibrant screen.

Lenovo also offers some glasses that could pair well with the Lenovo Legion Go. They can connect via a single Type-C cable and let the user see a 1920x1080 Micro OLED display at 60Hz that only the user can see. The glasses though cost a fairly steep $329.

Lenovo is limiting purchases of the Lenovo Legion Go to 5 per person, so it seems like the company has been able to get a good amount of stock available for launch, but if you're worried about the new handheld selling out, it would be wise to pick one up now. Best Buy shows me it will arrive this Friday if I order it now, and Lenovo is quoting next week for it to arrive with longer shipping times.

If you're not sure if the Lenovo Legion Go is right for you, we have some comparisons with the other handhelds on the market. With more handhelds set to come to the market soon, it is an exciting time for the PC handheld market. If you end up picking up the Lenovo Legion Go, we would love to hear your thoughts on X (Twitter) @WindowsCentral or in the comments.