Recently, it seems like almost every big PC gaming accessory or laptop company has been entering the handheld market. But the one that I'm the most excited about is the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go. We're drawing closer to the handheld's release date of Nov. 1, 2023, so prospective buyers will want to know how to grab their Lenovo Legion Go preorders.

Whether you're looking to pick one up for yourself or want one for a friend or family member, you first need to know where to buy it. Don't worry. I'm here to help by listing all the possible Legion Go retailers so you can choose the company you like best.

Where to buy Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld

Lenovo Legion Go | Coming Soon at Best Buy This large gaming handheld offers 144Hz, an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The operating system is Windows 11, meaning you can access any gaming platform or service like on a typical gaming PC. It releases on November 1, 2023.



Lenovo Legion Go | Coming Soon at Lenovo Lenovo is very proud of its upcoming gaming handheld, which utilizes the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset that the ROG Ally did. It uses Windows 11 as its operating system and features detachable controllers. You can be notified when the Legion Go goes on sale by signing up for notifications on Lenovo's website.

Image 1 of 4 The Lenovo Legion Go has detachable controllers like a Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: Windows Central / Lenovo) There is a wide kickstand on the backside of the Lenovo Legion Go. (Image credit: Windows Central / Lenovo) The Legion Go controllers have back buttons and a mouse wheel. (Image credit: Windows Central / Lenovo) There are USB-C ports on the top and bottom of the Legion Go. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While several gaming handhelds have been released, one of the most promising ones is the upcoming Legion Go. This device comes from a trusted brand, Lenovo, which is well-known for its reliable and well-priced personal computers and gaming laptops. For a while, it seemed like the ASUS ROG Ally might be the best gaming handheld out there, but its tendency to run hot near the microSD card slot can cause these cards to malfunction, which is a rather big problem. This being the case, it's very possible that the Legion Go could become the best Windows gaming handheld out there.

It features detachable controllers like the Nintendo Switch, officially labeled as TrueStrike controllers. The button and joystick layout on the front of the device is familiar to anyone who has used a gaming handheld before. However, there is also a mouse wheel button on the right controller that should help navigate specific menus and websites more efficiently.

Regarding internal components, the Legion Go contains up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with RDNA graphics, much like the ROG Ally does. It also has 16GB of RAM with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. Before testing, it's unclear how long the battery lasts for. However, Lenovo has made it so this gaming handheld supports Super Rapid Charge to get it to 70% battery in just 30 minutes, which should help people continue to play their games longer.