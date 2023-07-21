At last, now even your Steam Deck can have RGB

What you need to know

JSAUX, a creator of Steam Deck accessories, has launched an RGB range for the popular handheld which includes an RGB lighting backplate and an RGB dock.

The RGB dock costs $59.99 and the backplate $39.99.

Both accessories are available to purchase now.

RGB lovers, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Your Steam Deck deserves to shine with glorious colors, just like your other gaming gear. You already have RGB laptops, controllers, mice and keyboards, but what about your Steam Deck? Well, thanks to JSAUX, you can now add some RGB flair to your handheld device.

JSAUX is the leading brand for Steam Deck accessories, offering everything from docks to transparent backplates. They understand that Steam Deck owners like to customize their devices and make them unique. That’s why they’ve created a new backplate that comes with RGB lighting for $39.99. It's available to order today directly from the JSAUX website and will no doubt appear on Amazon in the coming days.

Transparent RGB Back Plate for Steam Deck



Lets take it back to the turn of the century with this retro style transparent casing for $39.99 from JSAUX, now with the added bonus of RGB lighting.



The RGB backplate is not only a stunning visual upgrade, but also a functional one. It comes with three sets of rear buttons that you can swap to suit your needs, and all the tools you need to install it on your Steam Deck and take it into Rainbow Mode.

(Image credit: JSAUX)

You get the screwdrivers, screws, thermal grease and even the anti-static finger gloves. JSAUX does recommend you take caution when taking apart the Steam Deck, but many owners have done it successfully with breathtaking results already with the transparent plates that launched this year. We do have both the purple plates and the RGB set on the way here at Windows Central and I, the person least confident with tinkering, will be taking one for the team and dismantling my Steam Deck in the name of science, and millennium vibes.

(Image credit: JSAUX)

If that wasn't enough RGB-powered action for you, there's more. JSAUX has also released an RGB docking station. JSAUX already has a great no-frills 6-in-1 dock for Steam Deck which we have given a glowing review, but this dock is all-frills, all-glowing with its RGB lighting — but still only $59.99 for the 8-in-1 version, and $89.99 for the 12-in-1.

12-in-1 RGB Docking Station for Steam Deck



A multifunctional device that can charge, connect, and display your handheld gaming device or tablet with amazing RGB lighting effects. You can customize the colors and sync them with your screen and other RGB devices, including the Steam Deck RGB Backplate. And it's still a reasonable mid-range price from $59.99.



JSAUX’s RGB docking station has everything you need to turn your Steam Deck into a gaming hub. It has a USB-C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can use these ports to connect your Steam Deck to a monitor, speakers, keyboard, mouse, headset, and other devices. You can also use the USB-C port to charge your Steam Deck while you play.

(Image credit: JSAUX) The RGB docking station comes with RGB lights, 6 lighting modes, including Direct, Breathing, Rainbow Wave, Spectrum Cycle, Race Cycle, and Stacking (Image credit: JSAUX) The RGB dock and RGB backplate go together like cookies and milk (Image credit: JSAUX) HDMI port and DisplayPort outputs up to 4K@120Hz resolution

The RGB Docking Station is not only designed for the Steam Deck, but also works with other handheld gaming devices and tablets.

You can use it with the ROG Ally, Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud, iPad, iPad Pro, and Android mobile. No matter what device you have, you can enjoy the RGB lighting effects and the connectivity options, unless you have Nintendo Switch, as that's the only device listed as incompatible. You can also control the lights with OpenRGB in both Windows and Linux.



Both of these colorful items are available to purchase now directly from JSAUX, and we'll update when they go live on Amazon.