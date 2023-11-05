ASUS ROG Ally Black Friday deal: Act now, the 'Xbox handheld' is on sale

The ASUS ROG Ally just launched back in June of this year, in our review we praised it for its power and great screen. It has been the topic of many discussions this year and until the recent Lenovo Legion Go came out it was the undisputed champion of gaming handhelds. For Phil Spencer, though, the ROG Ally really is an "Xbox on the Go," as he said in an interview with Eurogamer.

For $599.99 or $619.99 if you're not a member, this is a really awesome deal for a new ASUS ROG Ally. There are even steeper savings if you want to look into the open-box deals, though. Of course, your mileage may vary, but right now open-box deals on the ASUS ROG Ally are starting at $495.99.

ASUS ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor | was $699.99 now $599.99 for members or $619.99 for everybody else at Best Buy One of the most powerful gaming handhelds that just released a few months ago sees its first real discount this Black Friday, and it's a pretty good one. The ASUS ROG Ally was praised by reviewers and Xbox executives alike.

Why should I buy an ASUS ROG Ally?

ROG Ally specs Price: $599/$619.99

Chipset: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor

Storage: 512GB SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Display: 7-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen 120Hz

Ports: 1x USB-C port, 1x PCIe port, 1x headphone jack

Dimensions: 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.5 inches

Weight: 1.3 lbs

Battery Life: 8 hours (Asus estimates)

The ASUS ROG Ally really is the Xbox handheld we are all looking for. It ships with Windows 11 out of the box and integrates perfectly with Game Pass. Thanks to Xbox's industry-leading cloud saves, your game progress will just be there as you switch between your PC, Xbox, and ROG Ally. One of the greatest features on the ROG Ally that doesn't get talked about enough is the Variable Refresh Rate display that allows the game to play games smoothly even if they aren't staying locked at 60 fps.

Interested in picking one up? We have a look back at the device after 5 months of use and some things to consider when picking one up. The ASUS ROG Ally is the most powerful gaming handheld on the market, as the Lenovo Legion Go uses the same chipset. It plays games like Diablo 4, Resident 4 Remake, Gears of War 5, Starfield, and even Red Dead Redemption 2 at great resolution and frame rates.

Don't wait long on this deal, it is hard to see the ASUS ROG Ally getting a bigger discount than this and Best Buy is one of the few retailers selling it. If you have been waiting to pick one up, now is the time.