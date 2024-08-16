Vampire Survivors gets another free (darker) update because there wasn't already enough to do
Poncle is keeping that drip feed of addictive Vampire Survivors content going.
What you need to know
- Vampire Survivors took over 2022 with its simple yet addictive gameplay, and it has just kept getting bigger ever since.
- Poncle has dropped another surprise content update for Vampire Survivors, the 'Darkasso Update.'
- This release includes a new Stage, new character skins, new Darkanas that provide interesting twists during sessions, and more secrets.
- There are also 9 new achievements for players to earn, and all of this is available starting today.
I wasn't the only one that had Vampire Survivors as one of my most-played games of 2022, and the addictive action game also capped off my 2023 with hours of fresh gameplay thanks to Poncle's never-ending support. It seems 2024 may go the same way, as Vampire Survivors just got another free content update with more gameplay, more achievements, and more secrets... Except this time things are a little darker.
The Darkasso Update is rolling out today to all Survivors across Xbox, Windows PC, Switch, and mobile devices, with a creepy trailer to tease its included features. Yes, this update will also be included in the version of Vampire Survivors that is finally launching on PlayStation on Aug. 29, 2024. So, what does this update include?
A darker update with fresh secrets to discover
The Darkasso Update for Vampire Survivors, falling under version 1.11.1, kicking off with a new Stage: Room 1665. This hell-like dimension is a multi-floor tower of meat and vengeful souls that were slain on the Bone Floor. Players will have to battle their way up each floor in order to survive. You can do so in style, too, as Poe and Imelda are each getting a new character skin.
Players will have new tools in their arsenal to help them succeed in Room 1665. The Darkasso Update introduces Darkanas, which are Arcanas with a sinister twist. There are five to unlock in the Darkasso Update, including one that turns your lost health into explosive projectiles, and offer an alternative to Arcanas to massively change the name of the game.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Vampire Survivors update without new achievements, to unlock, and the Darkasso Update includes nine in total, focused on the new Stage, the Darkanas, and an unnamed secret that players will have to discover on their own (including the existence of a new cheat code). The Vampire Survivors Darkasso Update is available now, and makes one of the best Xbox games that much more addictive.
Reminder: Vampire Survivors is finally releasing on PlayStation consoles on Aug. 29, 2024, which means players on basically every modern gaming platform can join in on the fun. Right now, the game's cross-platform progression feature is still in a limited beta on mobile devices and Steam, but we'll hopefully see cross-save roll out to all versions of Vampire Survivors soon. Poncle is also working on online co-op, so Survivors will be able to work together to slay everything except Vampires in the future.
