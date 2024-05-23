Warhammer 40,000 ARPG steps up its game with an offline mode. Hopefully, Diablo 4 devs are taking notes on how to keep players happy.

What you need to know

NeocoreGames has declared that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr has finally received the long-requested offline mode on PC.

In addition, NeocoreGames has announced that the upcoming 6th class, Hierophant, shall added to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr on October 17, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is an action RPG set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe where you play as members of the Inquisition and fight hordes of monsters and heretics in the name of the Imperium.

At This year's Warhammer Skulls Showcase event, NeocoreGames appeared to share important news regarding its cult action RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr. As of today, PC players will be able to play Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr without the need for an internet connection, thanks to the newly implemented offline as part of a free update.

This is big news, as before, this game required an internet connection at all times to be played, even if you were playing solo. Thanks to this new offline mode, you can now experience the game's epic single-player campaign with DLC without worrying about internet requirements or unstable internet connections getting in the way.

However, that doesn't mean online mode isn't going away. It will still exist in the game alongside offline mode. So, if you want to play the game for its multiplayer features, you can stick with online mode and save offline mode to experience the campaign's story.

Also, there are several catches you need to know about offline mode. According to the game's official website, you can't access online features in offline mode, such as multiplayer, social features, the Seasonal Journey, and leaderboards. Plus, you must make a new character for offline mode as you can't transfer old characters from online mode and vice versa.

Command squads of acolytes to destroy your enemies as the Hierophant class. (Image credit: NeocoreGames)

In addition to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr's new offline mode, NeocoreGames has announced that the game's new upcoming class, Hierophant, will be added to the game on October 17, 2024. Hierophant will be the game's 6th class (following the Crusader, Assassin, Psyker, Tech-Priest, and Sororitas classes), and it will feature a puppet-master playstyle where you will command a squadron of acolytes and order them to attack your enemies.

NeocoreGames has also stated that the console versions of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr will receive the PC version's Season 6 and Season 7 updates later.

None can escape the wrath of the Imperium's Inquisitors

(Image credit: NeocoreGames)

For those unaware, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is an action RPG where you play as an Inquisitor, a member of the Imperium of Man's secret police force that hunts down heretics in the name of the God Emperor. In this game, you are tasked with journeying to a dangerous corner of the galaxy called the Caligari Sector and purging it of daemons and heretics looking to corrupt in the name of the Chaos Gods.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I admit I have never played Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Martyr, but this offline mode update is something that I wish even Diablo 4, one of the best PC games out there, had. I often experience unstable internet connections beyond my control due to the area I live in ruining games that require internet connections. I can't pause them in case of a real-life emergency I need to attend to.

With this update, I am tempted to give Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Martyr a shot now without fear of my aforementioned issues with online connectivity and see if it stands up as one of the best Diablo-like action RPGs on the market.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.