Where to find all of the Ancient Magic Hotspots in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy's combat system offers plenty of different ways to take down your enemies, but one of the most powerful and satisfying options available to you is your ancient magic attacks. When your ancient magic meter gauge gets full, you can unleash a strong attack that can defeat most enemies or at least whittle their health down significantly.

You can add even more ancient magic gauges to your skill base if you take the time to go around the map and complete the ancient magic hotspot challenges. Here's where to find them all and how to complete them.

Hogwarts Legacy: Why you want to complete Ancient Magic Hotspots

Hogwarts Legacy: Ancient Magic Hotspot symbol on map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ancient magic hotspots are dotted all over the Hogwarts Legacy World Map and are denoted by an ancient magic symbol. When you get to one of these spots, you first need to initiate the hotspot and then search for the three ancient magic traces hiding nearby. There are 20 of these ancient magic hotspots overall and you'll want to take the time to complete them all since the reward for doing so is adding additional ancient magic meters to your combat skills.

This means you'll be able to gather up more ancient magic in battle and can use more of these powerful attacks in one go if the gauge is full. When all ancient magic hotspots are completed, you can have five ancient magic meters total to use in battle, which will make you a very powerful force, indeed. The robust combat system is just one thing that makes Hogwarts Legacy one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

How to redeem Ancient Magic Hotspot rewards

Hogwarts Legacy: Ancient Magic Hotspot rewards. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To redeem these Hogwarts Legacy rewards, go to the Menu → Challenges → Exploration and the section called Collect Ancient Magic Traces will be at the top. Click on these rewards as they are completed to redeem them. Additional gauges for your Ancient Magic Meter will not show up unless you redeem them.

This is how many Ancient Magic Hotspots you need to complete to redeem these rewards:

2 Ancient Magic Hotspots — Unlocks additional Ancient Magic Meter Capacity

— Unlocks additional Ancient Magic Meter Capacity 8 Ancient Magic Hotspots — Unlocks additional Ancient Magic Meter Capacity

— Unlocks additional Ancient Magic Meter Capacity 20 Ancient Magic Hotspots — Unlocks additional Ancient Magic Meter Capacity

All Ancient Magic Hotspot locations and solutions

Hogwarts Legacy: Ancient Magic Hotspot map showing the top of the World Map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Pro Tip: Cast Revelio frequently after activating an ancient magic hotspot and it will make the floating ancient magic traces glow blue so you can find them easier. Also, note that after you Investigate a hotspot the glowing lines emanating from the ground below you point to the three ancient magic traces hiding nearby.

Without further ado, here's where to find the ancient magic hotspots and how to collect all of the ancient magic traces.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 1: Go to World Map → North Ford Bog → North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame. Head in the direction the Floo Flame is facing and you'll see some ruins over the hill. Head around to the front of the ruins and stand next to the large tree to find the starting Ancient Magic Hotspot. Press Investigate to make the magic spots appear. Floating Magic A: Turn right from the entrance and you'll find the first ancient magic trace floating behind crisscrossing spiderwebs in an alcove. Run in and touch it. Floating Magic B: Hop over the low wall next to the first ancient magic trace and then duck under the fallen rubble on the right to find this one. Floating Magic C: Hop back over the low wall and use a fire spell like Confringo or Incendio to get rid of the spiderweb over the ruin archway. Head inside and climb up the crates on the left to find this last one.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 2: Go to World Map → Forbidden Forest → West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. Turn right from the floo flame and head down the path until you see some ruins. Enter into the archway and stand before the four giant purple toad statues to find the hotspot starting spot. Floating Magic A: Interact with the far right toad statue and it will bring you to an area with a steep ramp. Turn around and jump to touch this ancient magic trace then slide down the ramp and return to the four statues. Floating Magic B: Interact with the toad statue that is second from the right. When it pops you out, move forward along the narrow walkway and around the corner to the left to find this floating trace of magic. Floating Magic C: Turn around from where you got the second bit of ancient magic and head back along the narrow walkway until you can see the final trace of magic glowing below on the right. Jump down and snatch this last bit.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 3: Go to World Map → Hogsmeade Valley → East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame. Exit the house and then make your way to the southwest ruins. Stand in front of the stairs at the front of the ruins to find the initial hotspot area. Floating Magic A: Run up the stairs and climb the ladder on the right. Go around the corner and when you see the opening covered in vines cast Incendio or Confringo on them to clear the opening. Head inside and you'll see this trace of magic straight ahead. Floating Magic B: Turn 90 degrees from the first trace of ancient magic to the left and climb up the wooden platforms to the left of the pulley to get this one. Floating Magic C: Drop back down and hit the pulley with a basic attack to make it drop. Jump down into the hole and walk down the planks to grab the last bit of ancient magic.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 4: Go to World Map → North Hogwarts Region → East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. Turn and southeast down the path past the large tree. Take a left at the fork in the path and walk up the ruin steps to find this ancient magic hotspot starting point. Floating Magic A: Go straight ahead and break the twigs blocking the path with a basic attack to grab the first bit of ancient magic. Floating Magic B: Next, go behind the square block in the middle of this area and destroy the wooden pallet on the ground with a basic attack. Then jump down into the hole and head around the corner from the small sarcophagus to get this second trace of magic. Floating Magic C: Turn around and use Accio on the handle coming out of the wall. This will make a stone partition drop and reveal the final trace of floating ancient magic.

Go to World Map → North Hogwarts Region → East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. Turn and southeast down the path past the large tree. Take a left at the fork in the path and walk up the ruin steps to find this ancient magic hotspot starting point.

Hogwarts Legacy: Ancient Magic Hotspot map showing the middle area of the World Map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 5: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Lower Hogsfield Floo Flame. Head south past the houses and follow the path. When it forks, take the right turn following the cart tracks and into some ruins. The starting spot is in the grass to the right of the well. Floating Magic A: Go to the front of the ruins and take a sharp turn right around the ruins' outer wall. You'll come upon wooden barrels and crates. Blast these then duck into the opening to get this first trace of floating ancient magic. When done, go back to the front of the ruins near the well. Floating Magic B: Go to the wall on the left side of the well and break the planks blocking the opening to find a crate. Using Accio , pull the crate out and place it against the wooden structure to the right. Climb on the crate and up the wooden structures then walk along the planks. When you get to an opening covered with ivy, get rid of it with Incendio or Confringo and then go inside. Make a sharp right when you see the dangling bodies to find this floating ancient magic trace. After collecting it, head back to the well. Floating Magic C: Pull the crate to you with Accio or Wingardium Leviosa and place it against the worn wall in front of the well. Cast Levioso on it then climb up onto the ledge. Go down the ladder and you'll find the last of the ancient magic traces in this area.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 6: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Brocburrow Floo Flame. Fly a decent way west and slightly south until you get to a tower ruin with stag statues out front. You'll find the hotspot starting point by passing the stag statues on the east side and running into the arch opening next to the tree with pink blossoms. Go straight and you'll see a wooden structure on your right with vines on it. Get rid of the vines with Incendio or Confringo and then climb the ladder. Climb up the wooden planks around the corner and you'll come to the starting hotspot area. Floating Magic A: Jump to the ground and take a right when you see the large sun symbol on the ground. There's a small archway covered in vines. Get rid of them with Incendio or Confringo to find a crate. Move the crate next to the wooden structure on your right and then climb up and go up the ladder to get the first ancient magic trace. After collecting it, run down the stairs and use Depulso on the mechanism to open the gate. Then use a fire spell to get rid of the vines. Floating Magic B: Run across the ruins to the other mechanism and cast Depulso to open the large gate. Go inside to get the second bit of ancient magic. Floating Magic C: While standing where you found the second bit of magic, turn and use Depulso on the other mechanism to open the main gate. Head out of the main gate and around the right corner of the ruins. When you see a wooden platform to your right you'll notice that it's facing an ivy-covered opening. Use Incendio or Confringo on the ivy then climb up the ladder and the next one beyond it. You'll see the ancient magic floating in a boxed wooden area. Use a fire spell to get rid of the ivy then go inside and collect the ancient magic trace.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 7: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Brocburrow Floo Flame. Head south from the floo flame until you're just west of The Gilded Perch ruins the houses the Moonstone door puzzle. The starting hotspot point will be in the open courtyard near the Kneazle Den. Floating Magic A: Go directly south from the starting point and use Incendio or Confringo to get rid of the spiderweb then grab the floating magic beyond. Floating Magic B: Continue forward and you'll see the next bit of floating ancient magic in the distance. Defeat the spiders in this area then go collect the ancient magic trace. Floating Magic C: Turn around and you'll see a large wooden crate next to a worn wooden platform. Climb on top of these and then walk across the narrow shingles until you get to an opening in the ruins that leads to a second-floor room. You can easily touch the last bit of floating ancient magic from here.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 8: Go to World Map → Feldcroft Region → North Feldcroft Floo Flame. Fly toward the bandit camp to the northeast and land on the battlement that looks over the cliff and has stairs leading to it. The ancient magic hotspot starting point will be at the center of this circular turret area. Floating Magic A: Walk down the stairs and you'll find the first trace of ancient magic along the way. Floating Magic B: Cross the bandit camp and head to the square ruins on the other side. Use Confringo or Incendio on the ivy covering the archway and then grab the floating magic beyond. Floating Magic C: Climb up the ladder from where you found the second bit of ancient magic then walk across the planks to get the last one.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 9: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. Fly south and up the mountain until you get to the large ruins that double as a bandit camp. Defeat the Ashwinders in this area then step on the circular mosaic near the tower to find the starting point. Floating Magic A: Head to the narrow stone archway covered in ivy and clear it using Incendio or Confringo . Then duck under the beams next to the barrels and you'll find the first bit of magic. Floating Magic B: Turn around from where you found the first bit of magic and head up the ladder. When on the wooden planks, cast Accio on the handle below. Then walk across the planks to retrieve the second bit of floating ancient magic. Floating Magic C: Head up the ladder that's found beyond the second trace of ancient magic and go in the crack in the wall on your left to get the last bit of magic.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 10: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Keenbridge Floo Flame. Fly west until you hit some mossy ruins. Stand on the stairs facing the entrance and head left to find the starting point. Floating Magic A: Hop on your broom and fly above the chimney to get the first bit of floating ancient magic. Floating Magic B: Continue flying southwest and you'll see the next bit of magic floating over some hills. Floating Magic C: Now turn around and fly to the front of the ruins. The final trace of ancient magic is floating over a rock on the right side of the path on the way to Keenbridge.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 11: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Keenbridge Floo Flame. Fly east across the river to the large ruins with the tower. Walk up the stairs on the west side and you'll find the starting point near an eagle shield. Floating Magic A: Cast Incendio or Confringo on the ivy growing over the opening and then enter the ruins. On your right, you'll see barrels and crates. Destroy them and then duck into the opening they reveal to grab the first bit of floating ancient magic. Leave this crawlspace and return to the main room. Floating Magic B: Against the wall, there's a more durable crate. Cast Accio or Wingardium Leviosa on it and position it right in front of the area you just ducked into. Climb up the crate and to the ledge above then go up the ladder. Several boxes will be on your left. Destroy them and pull the durable crate out with Accio or Wingardium Leviosa . Duck into the opening this creates to nab the second bit of ancient magic. Floating Magic C: Return to the room that now has the crate. Jump on top of the wooden boxes and climb up to the ledge above. When you see the astronomy table, turn around, get a running start, and then jump to the platform across the way. The final trace of ancient magic will be floating to the right.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 12: Go to World Map → Feldcroft Region → Rookwood Castle Floo Flame. Fly north for a while until you get to the tall tower ruins where a seller named Pria Treadwell is stationed. Jump over the low wall on the west side of the large opening to find the hotspot starting point. Floating Magic A: Climb up the nearby ladder to find the first bit of floating ancient magic. Floating Magic B: Continue forward, up the next ladder, and along the planks. Then use Confringo or Incendio on the ivy covering the wall and climb up it to find the second bit of floating ancient magic. Floating Magic C: Walk along the narrow plank in front of where you found the second bit of magic and then use a basic attack on the pulley to make it drop its load. Run and jump to the platform across the way and grab the last ancient magic trace.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 13: Go to World Map → Feldcroft Region → Feldcroft Floo Flame. Fly east from the floo flame a fair distance until you come to some ruins near a Troll Lair. Walk into the center of these ruins, blast a pile of rocks that are in your way and you'll get to the starting point. Floating Magic A: Leave the main ruins heading east and you'll find a small block of ruins that contains the first bit of ancient magic. Floating Magic B: Jump on your broom and fly north to the other ruins here. Land near the top where the landing platform is to find this bit of magic. Floating Magic C: Fly east from where these ruins are toward the Troll Lair and you'll find the third bit of magic in the A-frame structure.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 14: Go to World Map → Feldcroft Region → Irondale Floo Flame. Fly south to the larger ruins that have yellow and blue banners hanging down around the main archway. Stand right in front of the archway to find the starting point. Floating Magic A: Run through the archway and turn left immediately to scramble up the platforms. Jump over the wooden platforms going over the arch to grab the first floating bit of magic. Then jump down to the ground. Floating Magic B: From the archway head south and take the first right you can. Then cast Incendio or Confringo on the ivy growing over the structure near the brazier and grab the bit of floating ancient magic beyond it. Floating Magic C: From where you got the second trace of ancient magic, turn around, head up the stairs, and up over the worn brick ledge on your left. The last trace of floating magic will be to the right from here.

Go to World Map → Feldcroft Region → Irondale Floo Flame. Fly south to the larger ruins that have yellow and blue banners hanging down around the main archway. Stand right in front of the archway to find the starting point.

Hogwarts Legacy: Ancient Magic Hotspot map showing the bottom of the World Map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 15: Go to World Map → Poidsear Coast → Phoenix Mountain Cave Floo Flame. Head directly south from the floo flame until you get to the large ruins near the dirt road. The starting point is in front of the hay storage area where the cats are milling about. Floating Magic A: Open the nearby gate that has a Level 1 lock on it using Alohomora then pass into the ruins. Destroy the wood pallet directly in front of you and head into the next room. Next, destroy the rubble blocking your way on the left of the room and you'll find the bit of magic floating above a toilet. Floating Magic B: Return to the main center of the ruins and cast either Incendio or Confringo on the ivy next to the table. Next, use Wingardium Leviosa to pull the crate out and then move it to the back of the room and drop it on the pile of hay. After that, climb on the crate and scramble to the ledge above. Use a fire spell on the spiderweb blocking the doorway to the left and then jump across the gap and go left to find this trace of ancient magic. Floating Magic C: From where you found the second bit of magic, duck under the beams and walk along the planks towards the stacks of books then go up the ladder. Carefully make your way along the narrow plank and you'll get the final bit of floating ancient magic.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 16: Go to World Map → Marunweem Lake → Coastal Mine Floo Flame. Fly southwest to the ruins near the path. There are Inferi here so defeat them by first casting a fire spell like Incendio or Confringo and then taking them out with other attacks. Stand in front of the grave that has the round shield leaning on it to find the starting point. Floating Magic A: Go into the ruins and head to the west side then climb up the wooden platforms in this area. Jump over the gap in the planks and continue forward until you're facing a mechanism (note that there is a pulley to your left while you're standing here). Cast Depulso on the mechanism multiple times to raise the platform to the right. Jump on this raised platform and grab the floating bit of magic. Floating Magic B: From where you got the first bit of magic, return to where the pulley is and cast a basic attack on it. Then jump across the gap to the platform beyond where the pulley was. Turn left and cast Reparo on the wooden beams

Go to World Map → Marunweem Lake → Coastal Mine Floo Flame. Fly southwest to the ruins near the path. There are Inferi here so defeat them by first casting a fire spell like or and then taking them out with other attacks. Stand in front of the grave that has the round shield leaning on it to find the starting point. Ancient Magic Hotspot 17: Go to World Map → Marunweem Lake → Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame. Head to the other side of the bridge and stand under the structure to find the starting point. Floating Magic A: Go up the wooden stairs and cast Reparo on the broken wood nearby to make a new platform. Jump onto the platform in front of you and the one after that to get the first bit of ancient magic. Floating Magic B: Continue left from where you found the first trace of magic and continue along the wooden planks. When you see a handle, cast Accio to make a walkway appear. Continue forward and then around the corner. Now open the Level 1 locked gate with Alohomora and you'll find the second trace of magic in the room beyond. Floating Magic C: Jump off of the top of the bridge structure and into the water below. The final bit of magic is floating over a small row boat in the water.

Go to World Map → Marunweem Lake → Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame. Head to the other side of the bridge and stand under the structure to find the starting point. Ancient Magic Hotspot 18: Go to World Map → Poidsear Coast → South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame. Leave the floo flame house and stand in front of the wooden bridge to find the ancient magic hotspot starting point. Floating Magic A: Cross the wooden bridge and make your way to the ruins. When you get to the first building, climb up the wooden platform and destroy the barrier with a basic attack. Then jump to the platform on the other side of the room to grab the first bit of magic. Cast Accio on the handle near the door to open the gate and leave. Floating Magic B: Head to the larger building and follow the path to the fancy door on the right. Push the door open and duck under the rubble to your left. In this next room, cast Lumos to make the Devil's Snare retreat and then duck into the next room to grab the second bit of magic. Floating Magic C: Return to the room with the globe and cast Accio on the handle protruding from the wall. This will cause a gate to drop, revealing a crate. Use Wingardium Leviosa on the crate and position it in front of the broom rack. Then cast Levioso on the crate to make it float, climb on top of it, and then scramble to the wooden planks above it. Go around the room on the planks and head into the next room to get the last bit of ancient magic.

Go to World Map → Poidsear Coast → South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame. Leave the floo flame house and stand in front of the wooden bridge to find the ancient magic hotspot starting point. Ancient Magic Hotspot 19: Go to World Map → Manor Cape → West Manor Cape Floo Flame. Jump on your broom and fly to the large manor to the northeast. Enter the manor and you'll find the starting point near some short stairs. Floating Magic A: Run up the short set of stairs and cast a basic attack on the ceiling to break it and make a crate fall. Use Levioso to make the crate float then climb up to the second floor. The first bit of ancient magic will be on your left. Floating Magic B: From where you got the first trace of ancient magic, walk along the narrow planks and hop across the wooden beams heading southeast. Attack the weak wall and then walk on the planks that go along the outside wall of the building. After that, scramble up the opening to the left to get to the attic. Drop inside to grab this second floating bit of magic. Floating Magic C: Continue along the narrow beams up here until you get to a door with a Level 2 lock on it. Open it with Alohomora and you'll find the final ancient magic trace inside.

Go to World Map → Manor Cape → West Manor Cape Floo Flame. Jump on your broom and fly to the large manor to the northeast. Enter the manor and you'll find the starting point near some short stairs. Ancient Magic Hotspot 20: Go to World Map → Cragcroft Shire → Cragcroft Shore Floo Flame. Fly southeast along the path that follows the cliff until you get to some ruins. Go up the small flight of stairs and enter the building to find the starting point. Floating Magic A: Run up the stairs and jump across the gap. Head up another flight of stairs and you'll see a small window below you with ivy growing over it. Cast Incendio or Confringo on the ivy to burn it away then walk through the window. Go up the ladder, around the corner, and up the next ladder to get the first bit of magic. Now go back along the planks and head through the small window again. Floating Magic B: Continue up the tower from where the small window was and you'll come upon the second trace of magic easily enough. Floating Magic C: From the second floating ancient magic area, continue up until you get to the top of the building. Scramble up the northeast battlements to get the last bit of ancient magic.

Go to World Map → Cragcroft Shire → Cragcroft Shore Floo Flame. Fly southeast along the path that follows the cliff until you get to some ruins. Go up the small flight of stairs and enter the building to find the starting point.

It will take some work to gather up all of the floating magic from each of the 20 ancient magic hotspots around the Hogwarts Legacy World Map. However, the process will be made easier if you frequently use Revelio and look for the glowing blue ancient magic traces in each area.

It is definitely worth completing these ancient magic hotspots as doing this unlocks additional ancient magic meters which you can use to cast your most powerful spells on enemies. Just remember that you must actually take the time to go into your challenges menu and redeem your magic meter rewards or else they will not be available.