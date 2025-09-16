September is stacked with an array of lucrative Xbox Game Pass titles.

We're halfway into September 2025, and as such, Microsoft has recently announced( via Xbox Wire) the next batch for this month's line-up of Xbox games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. Twelve have been revealed for this batch, and some of them are worth keeping a major eye out for as they're regarded as some of the most critically acclaimed of modern gaming.

These include, but are not limited to: Supergiant Games' award-winning roguelite Hades, Square Enix's newest entry in its Mana series, Visions of Mana, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the latest installment of Call of Duty's best-selling Modern Warfare sub-series.

Here is the full list of Xbox games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass for the second half of September 2025. Don't forget to check out the first half of Xbox Game Pass' new titles for September 2025 if you missed them already.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass

September 16, 2025

RoadCraft (Xbox Series X|S and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

September 17, 2025

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Console) – Game Pass Ultimate

For the King II (Console) – Game Pass Standard

Overthrown (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – Game Pass Standard

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

September 18, 2025

Frostpunk 2 (Xbox Series X|S and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate

Wobbly Life (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

September 19, 2025

Hades (Console, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

September 22, 2025

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

September 23, 2025

Sworn (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

September 25, 2025

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Visions of Mana (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

September 30, 2025

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Console, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

October 7, 2025

Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato (Console, PC, and Cloud) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass Core in October

On the first day of October, three games will be added to Xbox's Game Pass Core tier program. These titles are:

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here is list of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 30, 2025. So be sure to get your playtime on these games before they're gone from the library.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

Time to play Hades on Xbox Game Pass an appetizer for Hades 2

This next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles is a solid line-up to close out September.

We have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a title we gave a glowing 4-Star review to for its well-executed single-player campaign, satisfying gunplay, wide variety of old and new multiplayer maps, and entertaining Modern Warfare Zombies mode.

Then there's Visions of Mana, a charming action-RPG that has helped Square Enix's colorful Mana franchise gain mainstream popularity for its action-packed gameplay and fantastical world.

Finally, we have Hades, one of the most critically acclaimed action-RPG roguelites in recent memory. This game won accolades for its unique take on Greek mythology, addictive combat system, endless replay value thanks to its roguelite elements, and its brutally challenging boss fights.

With its sequel, Hades 2, leaving early access soon as it approaches its September 25, 2025, release date, Hades 1 coming to Xbox Game Pass a few days prior makes it the perfect time for longtime fans to start another playthrough or new fans to experience it for the first time.

I'm of the latter, as I never played the original Hades when it first came out in 2020 due to my life being completely taken over by Monster Hunter World at the time.

Now that it's coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, it's time for me to see what I missed out on when Hades joins Microsoft's vaunted subscription service on September 19, 2025.