Xbox Series S down to $270 while stock lasts with Newegg promo code

Microsoft’s latest Xbox console just got a little more affordable, with a new Xbox Series S deal knocking $30 off its latest-generation machine. The latest cut to the all-digital Xbox marks one of its lowest prices to date, as high demand and short supply ease, following its debut alongside Xbox Series X just over 18 months ago.

The Xbox Series S usually sells for $300 — Microsoft’s cheapest entry point into its latest Xbox console family, playing all the same games as Xbox Series X. Newegg customers can now save 10% with a new U.S. promotion, netting one of the lowest prices we’ve seen since launch. Use the code CTDEBT2224 at checkout, reducing the console to $269.99.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | Now $269.99 w/ code 'CTDEBT2224' (opens in new tab) This new Xbox Series S deal slashes $30 off Microsoft’s latest console at Newegg. This limited-time deal makes next-gen gaming just a little cheaper, playing the same games as Xbox Series X, with 120 FPS support, and shorter loading times.

Xbox Series S launched in tandem with Xbox Series X and PS5 in 2022, offering a lower-priced entry point into the next generation. The console plays all future Xbox Series X|S exclusives, albeit below 4K resolution, with this latest Newegg deal slashing the console to almost half the price of the $500 flagship. The deal concludes today, at 11:59 PM PT on June 23.

If you don’t care about 4K gaming, the Xbox Series S might be for you. It’s an all-digital console that relies on downloads, making this ideal for subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass, regulars on titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends, or those who don’t want to fork up the cash for an Xbox Series X. That’s without touching on supply issues, with Xbox Series X consoles still hard to find in some regions.

The Xbox Series S runs all Xbox Series X|S games, plus Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles, via backward compatibility. The onboard SSD also ensures snappy load times like Xbox Series X, with support for 120 FPS gaming and features like Quick Resume to quickly swap between titles.

While the Xbox Series S was hard to find until early 2022, the stock has improved in recent weeks, with the first deals going live. Many Xbox Series S deals bundle in free games and accessories, though this saving marks a straight price cut, passing the savings directly to buyers.