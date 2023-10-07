7 games you can play on Xbox for a frightfully good Halloween

Its the most wonderful time of the year, no not Christmas, it's Halloween Season. While you might be tempted to curl up with a hot chocolate and some scary movies, why not try some spooky games instead? Whether you're looking for something cute and cosy, or something downright terrifying, I've gathered up some inspiration.



I took to Twitter (or X, as some people call it) and asked a simple question: What are your favorite spooky games to play on Xbox? I got a lot of different answers, but here are some that I've either played or plan to play this October. Forget the 7 deadly sins, here are 7 unmissable games that will make your Spooktober chilling...

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a deceptive game that sucks you in with its cute pixelated art to mow down hordes of creatures and survive for 30 mins, sounds simple enough right? Once it has its claws in, you'll sink hours into the rogue-lite gameplay and trying to beat the Reaper and unlock each levels secrets.



Ok, so it may not be 'scary' and frankly, we still haven't found a vampire. There are bats though, and golems, and reapers, and other monsters hordes to fight off. If you haven't already played Vampire Survivors, now would be a great time to start. Even if you have, the 'Whiteout' update is coming soon and likely to drop this month with a stage and boss to beat. Not only is the base game on Xbox Game Pass, but if you want to purchase it, it's only $4.99 for hours upon hours of a bloody good time. Pack all the garlic you can, it's time to go vampire hunting.

Vampire Survivors



Experience the thrill of mowing down thousands of bloodthirsty creatures and unlock awesome weapons, power-ups, and relics in this rogue-lite pixelated adventure. Now playable in co-op for added chaos!



Buy now: Xbox | Steam

Resident Evil 4

You'll face one of the toughest enemies sooner than you think (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Resident Evil franchise is iconic and to discuss horror games and not mention Resident Evil would be an injustice. If you haven't played the Resident Evil 4 Remake yet, now would be a fantastic time to fire it up.



Leon Kennedy returns, on a mission to rescue the President's daughter, who's been abducted by a wicked cult in this fourth installment. Stunning next-gen visuals aside, the gruesome gore, satisfying weapons, and arcade style combat will have you dying to play more (and I did, 3 times). Whether you've played the original tale or not, it's worth checking out as the remake brings its own twists and turns to the original story.

The Separate Ways DLC just dropped too, with seven whole new chapters to play from the perspective of Ada Wong, a government spy who often crosses paths with Leon. Helping and hindering him in equal measures.

Resident Evil 4



The 2005 action-horror classic, perfectly remade. Follow Leon Kennedy as he tries to save the President's daughter from a mysterious cult. With improved graphics, a revised story, and new enemies and bosses to face. Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | Xbox

Dead Space Remake

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

I know, another remake, but boy is it a great one. A faithful adaptation of the original game, but adding new narrative tweaks, a talking protagonist and open exploration. Follow the story of Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent to repair a mining spaceship where something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.



Far from relying on jump scares, this game's music and sound design will have the hairs on the back of your neck standing up as you navigate around the Necromorph-infested floors of the Ishimura. The original was a genre-defining survival horror, and this remake improves on it in every single way, from the extra side quests to better character development.



The only downfall is that it was released at the full price of $70 for a remake, meaning many may have skipped it. It's available now for a much more reasonable $40, and worth every cent.

Dead Space



Players who went through the original Dead Space will appreciate the small changes and massive improvements this remake offers. In contrast, first-time players can experience one of the best horror games of all time, now rebuilt for a new generation.



Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | Xbox

Limbo

It's not strictly a traditional horror game, but let's face it, anything with spiders in is terrifying — and it's on Xbox Game Pass. A lone boy in a sinister forest wakes, desperate to find his lost sister. Face deadly traps, hostile humans and mind-bending puzzles in this bleak and gloomy platformer that will leave a lasting emotional impact as you interpret its story.



The game has minimal sound effects and music, relying on chilling silence to set the tone, and I appreciate it's only 3-4 hours to complete if you have a good run. If you enjoy Limbo you may want to move straight onto Inside for more of the same from developer, Playdead.

Limbo



On the surface, an innocent, puzzling platformer. Go deeper to traverse the place between life and death and make your own theories on the 'meaning' of this story. Limbo is a game that has stood the test of time, and you can check it out on Xbox Game Pass.



Buy from: Xbox | Steam

Evil Within 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

A sequel that we think improves on it's predecessor in every way, blends psychological and survival horror seamlessly, and features some of the most terrifying environments we've ever seen in a video game. Follow the story of Sebastian Castellanos, a detective who has to enter a twisted alternate reality to rescue his daughter. Face disturbing enemies, traps, and mindbending challenges in a game that many people on Xbox have started but not finished; perhaps it's too scary?

The Evil Within 2 The survival horror genre is filled with legendary titles, but The Evil Within 2 easily stands among the very best. Improved over its predecessor in every way imaginable, The Evil Within 2 is a can't-miss game for horror fans. Buy from: Xbox (Console) | Xbox (PC)

Layers of Fear

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Windows Central)

Whenever I discuss horror game recommendations, my first question is always "Have you played Layers of Fear?" as it's one of the horror titles that has consistently stuck with me over the years. When I say this I'm specifically referring to the first game, as the second installment just didn't hit the same for me and relied too much on the shock factor. The original Layers of Fear is a masterpiece and something I highly recommend for any horror fan.



You take control of a phychologically disturbed artist who's trying to finish his masterpiece, navigating around a vast Victorian mansion you'll discover more of his story as you work to finish the painting. The story itself is gripping, but how you'll unwind it is where the real horror begins. There are a few memorable moments in the game that still creep me out to this day, that I won't ruin by mentioning here, but if you're a fan of the Netflix series House on Haunted Hill, you'll love this game as it gives the same vibe.



The game available today comes as a bundle reimagined in Unreal Engine 5, packaged with the DLC and with Layers of Fear 2.

Layers of Fear (2023)



This complete collection of the Layers of Fear horror series is the most up to date way to play the original game on a new engine, but I'd skip the sequel as it's just the same quality. Buy at: Microsoft (Xbox) | Steam

Costume Quest 2

(Image credit: Xbox)

If you don't want to be scared but still want some Halloween fun, Costume Quest 2 is all treat without the trick from the developer who brought us Psychonauts. It's a great family game and something I've played through with my own children as an introduction to puzzle solving.



We know the best thing about Halloween is the candy, right? Well, dentists would disagree, and one in particular has his sights set on destroying Halloween for good. You'll need to go back in time to stop him and collect candy and costumes that will transform you into different characters with powerful abilities. Different costumes are needed to complete puzzles in the game, and there are plenty of tongue-in-cheek jokes and references to pop culture for adults to enjoy. Even better, it's on Xbox Game Pass.

Costume Quest 2



A fun and festive Halloween game for the whole family, an adorable sequel with a hilarious story. Collect costumes and transform into Hallo-warriors to save Halloween from enemies of candy and joy.



Buy from: Xbox | Steam

Many are patiently waiting for the launch of Alan Wake 2 on October 27, but hopefully, something on this list will keep you satiated until then. Whether you prefer psychological horror, survival or puzzles and platformers, there are loads of horror and thriller games on Xbox, whether you want to buy a brand new title or play something on Xbox Game Pass. If you're looking for more inspiration, skip straight to the Horror section in our Best Xbox Games list.



Now, if you could choose any horror game to recommend — what would it be?