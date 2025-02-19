Avowed: All Godlike powers and abilities

You play as the Envoy for the Aedyran Emperor in Avowed, but you're also a Godlike. That means you can pick up some special abilities, including some truly game-changing powers, depending on the choices you make. I've got details on all the Godlike powers and abilities you can acquire in Avowed.

Note that it's not possible to earn every power in the game in a single playthrough, so if you need help figuring out what to do in order to get different abilities, you've come to the right place.

Disclaimer SPOILERS AHEAD: Since this is a guide, this page is full of spoilers for the entirety of Avowed. If you don't want anything spoiled from quests up to the endgame, don't read any further.

Every Godlike ability and power in Avowed

Godlike powers are divided into a few different categories based on exactly how they work. Some are passive abilities that grant a stat boost of some kind, while others are active powers similar to normal magic, with the latter granting strength that can turn the tide of a battle. Several passives are found by hunting down the Ancient Memories across the game.

It's important to note that it's not possible to earn every Godlike ability in a single playthrough of Avowed. This is because some powers require you to make a decision, locking off one of two options depending on what you've chosen. I've listed the Godlike abilities below in (roughly) the order you'll encounter them while playing through the game.

Divine Thorn (Passive) - You start the game with this ability. When sneaking behind an enemy, you can summon a blade of energy, dealing significant damage in a stealth attack.

- You start the game with this ability. When sneaking behind an enemy, you can summon a blade of energy, dealing significant damage in a stealth attack. Dream Touch (Active) - Acquired by making a deal with the mysterious voice during Message from Afar. Using Dream Touch costs 30 Essence, generating healing growth while healing your Envoy and companions, with the latter being revived if they've been downed.

- Acquired by making a deal with the mysterious voice during Message from Afar. Using Dream Touch costs 30 Essence, generating healing growth while healing your Envoy and companions, with the latter being revived if they've been downed. Godlike's Will (Passive) - Acquired by refusing a deal with the mysterious voice or rejecting any later offers of power, meaning you'll miss out on at least one ability like Dream Touch. Gives you an extra ability point to spend in the Fighter, Ranger, or Wizard skill trees.

- Acquired by refusing a deal with the mysterious voice or rejecting any later offers of power, meaning you'll miss out on at least one ability like Dream Touch. Gives you an extra ability point to spend in the Fighter, Ranger, or Wizard skill trees. Remembrance of Kishamal (Passive) - Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Dawnshore. Increases your maximum health by 10%.

- Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Dawnshore. Increases your maximum health by 10%. Remembrance of Enhekala (Passive) - Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Emerald Stair. Increases your maximum Essence by 10%.

- Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Emerald Stair. Increases your maximum Essence by 10%. Remembrance of Nimanna (Passive) - Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Shatterscarp. Increases your maximum stamina by 10%.

- Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Shatterscarp. Increases your maximum stamina by 10%. Remembrance of Maru (Passive) - Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Galawain's Tusk. Increases your attack damage by 10%.

- Acquired by finding the Ancient Memory in Galawain's Tusk. Increases your attack damage by 10%. Thorn of Sapadal (Active) - Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Ancient Soil. Using Thorn of Sapadal costs 30 Essence, firing an energy blast that pierces through enemies, holding them in place.

- Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Ancient Soil. Using Thorn of Sapadal costs 30 Essence, firing an energy blast that pierces through enemies, holding them in place. Scion of the Immortal Land (Active) - Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Ancient Soil, then choosing to destroy the ruins in Shadows of the Past. Mutually exclusive with Severed Branch. Scion of the Immortal Land costs 30 Essence, and increases your damage and health regeneration for 12 seconds.

- Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Ancient Soil, then choosing to destroy the ruins in Shadows of the Past. Mutually exclusive with Severed Branch. Scion of the Immortal Land costs 30 Essence, and increases your damage and health regeneration for 12 seconds. Severed Branch (Active) - Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Ancient Soil, then choosing to sever the Adra network in Shadows of the Past. Mutually exclusive with Scion of the Immortal Land. Severed Branch costs 30 Essence, granting vastly increased movement speed for 20 seconds.

- Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Ancient Soil, then choosing to sever the Adra network in Shadows of the Past. Mutually exclusive with Scion of the Immortal Land. Severed Branch costs 30 Essence, granting vastly increased movement speed for 20 seconds. Seeds of Vengeance (Active) - Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Our Dreams Divide Us Still. Replaces Dream Touch. Seeds of Vengeance costs 30 Essence, healing your Envoy and companions, while also raising up to three Kith corpses as Dreamthrall allies.

- Acquired by accepting Sapadal's offer during Our Dreams Divide Us Still. Replaces Dream Touch. Seeds of Vengeance costs 30 Essence, healing your Envoy and companions, while also raising up to three Kith corpses as Dreamthrall allies. Sapadal's Fury (Active) - Acquired by freeing Sapadal during The Heart of the Living Lands. Sapadal's Fury costs 100 Essence and lifts nearby enemies into the air, slamming them back down to deal heavy damage.

- Acquired by freeing Sapadal during The Heart of the Living Lands. Sapadal's Fury costs 100 Essence and lifts nearby enemies into the air, slamming them back down to deal heavy damage. Woedica's Call (Active) - Acquired by destroying Sapadal during The Heart of the Living Lands. Woedica's Call costs 100 Essence, summoning a maegfolc ally to attack any enemies.

If you want to see how all the different Godlike abilities work, you'll want to play through the game multiple times, or at least save multiple times, and be comfortable reloading save saves frequently. It's also a good idea to have a pre-completion save, just in case Avowed gets DLC or expansions in the future.

