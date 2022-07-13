Battlefield 2042's drops to its lowest price tag of $14.99 for Amazon Prime Day!

Battlefield 2042 is currently having a colossal deal for $14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for Prime Day. That is a whopping 79% discount from its retail price tag of $69.99, and it is the lowest price drop this game has ever seen. If you have been waiting for the right opportunity to grab the latest entry of EA's Battlefield franchise for a cheaper price, now is the time to do so.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in Electronic Arts' Battlefield franchise and is the most ambitious title to date. Conquest Mode returns, and it is bigger than ever, with gigantic maps that can support up to 128 players simultaneously to provide a grander scale of warfare.

The Breakthrough Mode also makes a comeback but with a new twist. Two teams of Attackers and Defenders must do battle to take control of sectors as Attackers push forward to complete their objectives. Each sector can house many players and offer them myriad of strategic options and flanking maneuvers to achieve satisfying victories.

While Battlefield 2042 may have had a rocky launch, its developer, DICE, has been hard at work since then to improve every aspect of the game. For example, it has recently implemented the Season 1: Zero Hour update, which adds a map, a new Specialist, a balance overhaul to the Kaleidoscope map, and much more.

If you are a Battlefield fan that's been on the fence about Battlefield 2042 due to its less-than-stellar launch, now may be the best time to give this title a go, especially at a 79% discount.