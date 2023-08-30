Bethesda and Imagine Dragons collaborate for Starfield-themed song 'Children of the Sky'

What you need to know

Bethesda Game Studios and band Imagine Dragons have teamed up for promoting Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' big science-fiction role-playing title.

Imagine Dragons' new song, Children of the Sky, is now available.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sep. 1, 2023 in early access for Premium Edition buyers, while the regular version of the game will be available on September 6.

When you think of Bethesda Game Studios and dragons, you usually imagine Skyrim.

That's about to change with the launch of "Children of the Sky," a new single from popular band Imagine Dragons. The band teamed up with Bethesda Game Studios to promote the launch of Starfield. You can check out the song below:

Fitting with much of the other marketing for Starfield, the song is about space exploration, and humanity finding its purpose in the galaxy.

Imagine Dragons is no stranger to video game promotional work, having teamed up with Riot Games for a large number of songs on League of Legends, including "Enemy," which was recorded for the critically-acclaimed show Arcane on Netflix.

Starfield is the first original IP Bethesda Game Studios has created since the launch of the The Elder Scrolls: Arena in 1994, with the studio traditionally alternating between The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023, while Premium Edition buyers can start playing early on September 1. As the first game created by Bethesda Game Studios as part of the Xbox first-party group, Starfield is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, while also being available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Analysis: Imagine Dragons is inevitable

I know people have opinions about Imagine Dragons (they're fine, and I really liked their theme song in Arcane) but this kind of collaboration makes sense. A Bethesda Game Studios title is a big deal, especially for Xbox right now, so pushing it as hard as possible to be seen by mainstream audiences just makes sense.