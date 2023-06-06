Capcom Showcase returns on June 12 — start date and show length confirmed

What you need to know

Capcom has announced that a new Capcom Showcase digital event will be held on June 12, 2023.

The scheduled times it will be broadcasted are 3:00 pm (PDT), 6:00 pm (EST), and 11:00 pm (BST).

The Capcom Showcase will be approximately 36 minutes long and will contain news updates for its upcoming Xbox, PlayStation, and PC games.

Capcom announced on Twitter today that it would host a new Capcom Showcase event on June 12, 2023. The Capcom Showcase is Capcom's digital event, unveiling new information on its upcoming games or revealing brand new titles for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games.

The Capcom Showcase is scheduled to go live at 3:00 pm (PDT), 6:00 pm (EST), and 11:00 pm (BST), and it will run for approximately 36 minutes, according to the Capcom website.

Windows Central's take

It feels highly likely this event will contain new information on upcoming Xbox titles and upcoming PC titles like Exoprimal and the recently announced Dragon's Dogma 2. What's interesting to note, however, is that according to the Capcom website, this digital event is celebrating Capcom's 40th anniversary since the company was formed.

This could mean Capcom is planning a big reveal for this momentous occasion. Perhaps they preparing to show off a brand new IP or make a wild dream announcement for Xbox that promises to bring back old franchises fans have been requesting for years, like Breath of Fire, Darkstalkers, Cyberbots, Okami, and more? Either way, we will have to wait until next week to find out.

With the Xbox Games Showcase headlining with Starfield, Summer Games Fest promising the world premiere of Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay, and now the Capcom Showcase looming overhead. These next two weeks are looking to be some of the biggest and most hotly anticipated events in recent memory for the video game industry.