Choose from a bevy of Xbox Series X bundles to fit your needs for just $399

The Xbox Series X has been seeing quite a few discounts since Black Friday, dropping down to $349 at some points. But if you have been looking for an Xbox Series X bundle, Antonline.com has some great $399 Xbox Series X bundles on sale until 12/31. Whether you're looking to get a Forza game, an extra controller, or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 with your Xbox Series X, there are some great options here for everybody.

Xbox Series X Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle | was $569.98 now $399 at Antonline



✅Perfect for: Gamers that want to experience their Xbox games with the best possible visuals and performance, as well as in 4K resolution and with up to 120 FPS. Fans of Call of Duty and have been looking to pick up the game. ❌Avoid if: You don't have a 4K TV or gaming monitor, or would rather get a different item in your bundle 💰Price check: $349.99 at Walmart (Console only) 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review 👀Alternative deal: Xbox Series S Starter Bundle ( $299 $239 at Amazon)

Xbox Series X + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black| was $599.99 now $399 at Antonline If you have that special someone in your life that you want to play some co-op games with then this is a great bundle for you. For me I really enjoy playing It Takes Two with my wife, and some of the older Gears of War co-op campaigns with my son. There are some great couch co-op games on Game Pass as well, so having a second controller is always a good thing.

✅Perfect for: Gamers that want to experience their Xbox games at 4K resolution and with up to 120 FPS and want to be able to play some couch co-op games with friends or family. ❌Avoid if: You don't have a 4K TV or gaming monitor or would rather get a game in the bundle instead of a controller. 💰Price check: $349.99 at Walmart (Console only) 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review 👀Alternative deal: Xbox Series S Starter Bundle ( $299 $239 at Amazon)

Xbox Series X + Forza Motorsport: Standard Edition | was $499.99 now $399 at Antonline If you don't plan on getting Xbox Game Pass and love simulation racer games, this bundle includes the recently released and amazing Forza Motorsport. The game is awesome and rewards spending time learning each new car as you unlock it.

✅Perfect for: Gamers that want the power of an Xbox Series X but don't plan on getting Xbox Game Pass or want a physical copy of Forza Motorsport ❌Avoid if: You plan on getting Game Pass, Forza Motorsport is already included and you don't need to pick up a copy. 💰Price check: $349.99 at Walmart (Console only) 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review 👀Alternative deal: Xbox Series S Starter Bundle ( $299 $239 at Amazon)

Xbox Series X + Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White| was $629.99 now $399 at Antonline Just like the bundle with the black controller, this is a great option for anybody looking to play some local multiplayer or couch co-op games, and while those types of games are rare these days, Xbox Series X has awesome backward compatibility and a lot of Xbox 360 games have couch co-op.

✅Perfect for: Gamers that want to experience their Xbox games at 4K resolution and with up to 120 FPS and want to be able to play some couch co-op games with friends or family. ❌Avoid if: You don't have a 4K TV or gaming monitor or would rather get a game in the bundle instead of a controller. 💰Price check: $349.99 at Walmart (Console only) 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review 👀Alternative deal: Xbox Series S Starter Bundle ( $299 $239 at Amazon)

It's never been a better time to jump into the Xbox ecosystem

The Xbox Series X with some green accent lighting. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on the market right now in terms of raw power. Its little brother the Xbox Series S is no slouch either in terms of performance but is a budget option targeting 1080p displays and retails for $299. The Xbox Series X is normally $499, but this holiday season has been seen as low as $349.

The Series X has the most impressive hardware specs of any gaming console in the world right now, and all that horsepower translates to better visual fidelity and higher framerates than what you'd get with the Series S, along with support for gaming at a native 4K resolution. Put simply, the system delivers the finest Xbox gaming experience possible, especially when it's paired with one of the best 4K TVs for the Xbox Series X.

There might be some better-priced bundles out there this holiday, for instance, we have seen the Xbox Series X with Diablo IV for $349, but if you already have that game on PC you likely won't want to double dip on it. In that case, these bundles from Antonline give more options so you can get something you will actually want to use. Check out all of the bundles available on Antonline below.

If you're still on the edge of picking up an Xbox Series X, hop on over to our Series X review. Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden gave it a score of 4.5/5, calling it "console gaming at its most excellent and most refined." I personally love my Xbox Series X and it makes gaming on the TV easy and produces some great visuals and performance.

The best part of gaming on an Xbox is the cloud saves and Play Anywhere which means I can switch back and forth between my TV and my gaming PC and my saves seamlessly transfer over as well as a lot of my game purchases. I love that I can buy Persona 5 Royal on my Xbox and get a license for it on my PC as well. Check out a full list of Play Anywhere titles.

It's a great time to be an Xbox gamer. Xbox has the most going for it right now in my opinion, and if you haven't jumped over to Team Green yet, now is the perfect time.