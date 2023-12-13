Get an Xbox Series X for JUST $349 with the best deal I've ever seen, but be quick — it WON'T last

Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X gaming console has enjoyed plenty of great discounts this holiday season, but nothing tops this one I just found at Target. Right now, you can get the system for just $349 at Walmart, which is a massive $151 off the $500 MSRP and the best markdown I've ever seen. The deal is likely ending soon, though, and stock isn't expected to last long. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, be quick about it.

The Xbox Series X is worth it. Here's why.

The Xbox Series X in all its glory. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's premier offering this console generation, with the smaller Xbox Series S positioned as a budget-friendly, entry-level system. The Series X typically retails for $500, while the Series S is significantly less expensive at $300; however, with this amazing deal, the more powerful console is just $349 — less than $50 away from the Series S' MSRP.

The Series X has the most impressive hardware specs of any gaming console in the world right now, and all that horsepower translates to better visual fidelity and higher framerates than what you'd get with the Series S, along with support for gaming at a native 4K resolution. Put simply, the system delivers the finest Xbox gaming experience possible, especially when it's paired with one of the best 4K TVs for the Xbox Series X.

In his review of the Series X, Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden gave it a score of 4.5/5, calling it "console gaming at its most excellent and most refined." As someone who's been using one for several years now, I'm in full agreement — and with Microsoft's first-party studios ramping up game development, there's never been a better time to join the Xbox family.

To be honest, I never thought I'd see a Series X discount this good, and it'll probably be a very long time before we see another one like it. Whether you want to play the best Xbox games on the best Xbox console yourself or you're hoping to give someone the ultimate holiday gamer gift, this is a deal you shouldn't miss while it's still available.