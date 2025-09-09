"This is an Xbox that goes VROOM", Xbox announces new collaboration with LG Electronics to bring Cloud Gaming to select, internet-connected vehicles.

Have you ever been riding along on a road trip, stuck in the back seat of a car with LG electronics inside, and thought, "Man, I wish I could play some games via Xbox Cloud Gaming right now"? If so, Xbox's latest partnership was made for you. Specifically you.

Xbox has announced that the latest expansion for the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) program is a collaboration with LG Electronics to bring the game streaming service to select internet-connected vehicles.

The collaboration between Xbox and LG Electronics utilizes LG's webOS Automotive Content Platform to launch a native Xbox app so that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream and play games. Xbox first-party titles like Gears of War: Reloaded and Forza Horizon 5. Even upcoming titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and The Outer Worlds 2, are included.

You won't have to shell out for a gaming handheld if your vehicle's infotainment system runs on LG's webOS platform. (Image credit: abxylute One Pro)

In a blog post, vice president of Xbox Marketing Christopher Lee wrote of the partnership: "Our work with LG is the latest example of Xbox expanding to new places, building on partnerships that already bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to mobile devices, PCs, and TVs. By adding vehicles to the mix, we’re giving players more choice than ever in how they enjoy their games."

There are some limitations to the collaboration, however. Customers who want to play games while in their car will need to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in order to access Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). An automotive data plan and a compatible Bluetooth controller are also required to be able to stream games via the service.

Because the collaboration is in partnership with LG Electronics and not the car manufacturers, the vehicle in question must be ready for internet connectivity and feature an LG infotainment system powered by WebOS. Only passengers' infotainment systems are capable of streaming Xbox games via the cloud.

Launching Cloud Gaming is easy, as the Xbox is natively available on the internet-connected, in-vehicle infotainment system. Connect a compatible Bluetooth controller and launch the Xbox app. Upon logging in, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalogue's streamable offerings can be found in the app.

A growing array of Xbox titles can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming, even if they are not a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. These titles must be purchased separately, but can also be found within the native Xbox app. Some titles included in the streaming catalogue include Don't Starve, Mafia: The Old Country, and Bugsnax.

All services operate in compliance with driving safety regulations, so you will not be able to chip away at that persistent boss in Hollow Knight: Silksong while you're sitting at a red light.

Xbox did not release a list of the vehicles that are capable of using the feature, however.

Growing Xbox Cloud Gaming as console sales shrink

Xbox aims to "meet players where they are" with ongoing Cloud Gaming collaborations. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Xbox has had a history of collaborating with LG Electronics, so while "cars with LG infotainment systems are now Xboxes" may sound like an odd sentence to utter at first, it makes perfect sense for the current Xbox marketing strategy.

Microsoft leadership confirmed during the Xbox vs FTC hearing that a growing population of the next generation of gamers prefer to be on mobile devices rather than at home with a console or PC. Collaborations like this one with LG (and previously with LG and Samsung TVs) give Xbox the opportunity to bring games, both first-party and more, to potential customers by meeting them where they are — on their phones, on the couch, at a desk, or in the car.

Not only does a partnership like this expand Xbox's access to potential new subscribers, but it does so without any cost burden from selling hardware. Consoles are notoriously sold at a loss, with the hopes that a new customer will stick with the ecosystem and make enough purchases in the long run to balance the books. But expanding access to the Xbox ecosystem by turning as many screens as possible into Xbox gateways eliminates the risk of loss found with consoles.

At the end of the day, expanding access without requiring an extra investment in hardware is a pro-consumer move that pays off in spades for Xbox overall.