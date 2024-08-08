DOOM Eternal is finally getting official mod support — here's how to access it

Over four years after launch, players can easily upload and download mods for DOOM Eternal.

DOOM Eternal first launched back in March 2020 on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4, with developer id Software providing an upgraded version for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

DOOM Eternal is getting official mod support, as id Software is publishing the same toolkit used in the game's development, allowing players to more easily create and publish their own mods.

Mod support is currently opt-in with a Steam beta branch, and is also coming to the Microsoft Store via the Xbox Insider Program.

One of the biggest games of 2020 is about to get even bigger through community efforts.

During the QuakeCon 2024 kick-off livestream, id Software announced that DOOM Eternal is getting official mod support. The developer is publishing a toolkit, the same one used in the game's creation, that will allow players to craft and publish their own mods with ease.

The mod system is in preview right now as the team continues to gather feedback, but players can choose to opt in and test it out right now. In order to join the DOOM Eternal mod preview, players will need to own DOOM Eternal on Steam or the Microsoft Store, or be a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

To join the DOOM Eternal mod preview on Steam, you'll need to select DOOM Eternal. Click Properties, then the Betas tab. Choose pc-mod-preview from the menu, then close the window.

Alternatively, in order to join the preview on the Microsoft Store, you'll need to launch the Xbox Insider Hub. From there, go to Previews, then DOOM Eternal, and then PC Mod Preview.

Analysis: DOOM continues to grow

It's honestly impressive to see this happening so long after the game's launch, and it speaks to the longevity of DOOM games as a whole. Combined with the enhanced bundle of DOOM and DOOM II, there's a lot of love for DOOM and the series clearly isn't slowing down.

That's not going to change next year either, with DOOM: The Dark Ages on the way. I'm envious of the QuakeCon 2024 attendees who got to see a new gameplay segment, and what I'm hearing sounds incredible. Hopefully we'll be learning more soon, because I can't stop thinking about that reveal trailer.